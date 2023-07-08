Dog Days of Summer brings smiles and wagging tails

Smiles and wagging tails were aplenty Saturday throughout Cook Park during the Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville.

The three-day event features nearly 45 vendors and six pet rescue organizations, a demonstration by the Lake County Sheriff's Office police dog and the popular Dock Dogs aquatic competition.

"Our whole purpose is to raise money for rescues and food pantries," said Dave Love, who runs the event alongside John Dereu.

They were selling $20 Dog Days of Summer T-shirts, which included the name "Elwood" on the front -- the name of the comfort dog recently donated to the Libertyville Police Department by Canines 4 Comfort -- in a tent at the southwest corner of the park.

Dog Days of Summer continues Sunday and includes Yoga with my Pet at 10 a.m. and a pet parade at noon.