 

Dog Days of Summer brings smiles and wagging tails

      Callie, a golden retriever owned by Stephanie Bicken of Waterloo, Iowa, enters the water Saturday during the Dock Dogs competition at Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Flynn Ryder, owned by Rachel Sample of Morris, jumps Saturday during the Dock Dogs competition at Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Labrador-boxer mix puppies are shown by Animal Rescue Associates, Inc., Saturday at Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Emilia Sarco, 6, of Libertyville visits Saturday with Animal Rescue Associates, Inc., puppies at Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Dogs and their owners visit vendors spread throughout Cook Park Saturday during Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Kyloh, a Dutch Sheherd, and owner Melanie Smith of Round Lake Beach participate Saturday in the Dock Dogs competition at Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 7/8/2023 4:07 PM

Smiles and wagging tails were aplenty Saturday throughout Cook Park during the Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville.

The three-day event features nearly 45 vendors and six pet rescue organizations, a demonstration by the Lake County Sheriff's Office police dog and the popular Dock Dogs aquatic competition.

 

"Our whole purpose is to raise money for rescues and food pantries," said Dave Love, who runs the event alongside John Dereu.

They were selling $20 Dog Days of Summer T-shirts, which included the name "Elwood" on the front -- the name of the comfort dog recently donated to the Libertyville Police Department by Canines 4 Comfort -- in a tent at the southwest corner of the park.

Dog Days of Summer continues Sunday and includes Yoga with my Pet at 10 a.m. and a pet parade at noon.

