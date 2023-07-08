Chicken truck rolls over near Hillside

A truck containing more than 17 tons of frozen chicken crashed near Hillside Saturday morning, state police said.

At about 5:57 a.m., an Illinois State Police Troop 3 trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash of a truck-tractor semitrailer at the eastbound I-290 Eisenhower Expressway at Mannheim Road.

The truck rolled over while carrying 35,000 pounds of frozen chicken.

The Mannheim Road exit ramp was still closed six hours later for vehicle recovery.