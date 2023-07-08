Campton Hills police chief placed on leave

Campton Hills Police Chief Steven Millar has been placed on paid administrative leave due to an ongoing Illinois State Police investigation.

ABC 7 Chicago cited a July 7 village news release saying the investigation is related to Millar's role as chief and is "financial in nature." Millar was put on leave July 6.

Millar has led the Campton Hills department for the past five years, ABC 7 reported.

The village learned of the Illinois State Police investigation in May. As the investigation continued, the Campton Hills village board determined it appropriate to place Millar on administrative leave, according to a village statement.

Campton Hills police Sgt. James Levand has been named interim police chief. Levand has been with the police department eight years.

The village will issue a formal release on Monday, Village Administrator Denise Burchard said in an email to the Daily Herald on Saturday.