Air Power History Tour bringing World War II planes to DuPage Airport

The DuPage Airport Flight Center, air traffic control tower and parked planes at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. The AirPower History Tour is bringing iconic World War II aircraft to the airport for public tours and rides July 19-24. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

The AirPower History Tour is bringing iconic World War II aircraft to DuPage Airport for public tours and rides July 19-24, according to a news release.

The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

The B-29 Superfortress "FIFI" and the B-24 Liberator "DIAMOND LIL," accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor are scheduled to arrive at the DuPage Airport on July 17.

The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-24. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and the B-24 flies at 9:30 and 11 a.m. on July 22-23.

Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day beginning at 9 a.m., and on July 22-23 when the aircraft are done flying.

The aircraft will be staged at the DuPage Flight Center FBO ramp. Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11 through 17, and free for children 10 and under. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org.