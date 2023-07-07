Two of three accused of stealing thousands from 91-year-old man have been arrested

After around four months of searching, police have apprehended two of the three people who officials said stole thousands of dollars by altering checks taken from the mailbox of a 91-year-old Antioch-area man.

In March, officials issued arrest warrants for David S. Kaminski, 40, Jessica C. Garlock, 27, and Elizabeth M. Tiskevich, 32, on three counts of felony forgery.

On April 2, 2022, an elderly man living in the area between Grass Lake and Fox Lake southwest of Antioch reported he had been receiving late notices on bills he had paid. Further investigation revealed someone had taken his checks, altered and cashed them, sheriff's officials said.

According to officials, the last known address for Kaminski was the 200 block of Lakewood Drive in Antioch. No permanent addresses were listed for Garlock or Tiskevich.

Garlock was arrested June 29 after investigators learned she could be living at a home on the 38400 block of North 4th Avenue near Spring Grove.

Tiskevich was caught April 4 after deputies received an anonymous tip that she was at a motel on the 31200 block of North Route 45 near Libertyville. Deputies said they found Tiskevich hiding in the shower of one of the motel rooms.

Both women remain in jail and each would need to pay $15,000 in cash to be released.

Kaminski has not yet been apprehended, according to jail records.

Tiskevich has a court hearing Monday, and her case is set to go to trial in September. Garlock is next due in court July 27.