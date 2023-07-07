Top resident photographer will get to ride in Gurnee parade

The village of Gurnee is asking residents to submit pictures they've taken which best capture life in Gurnee for a new photo contest. The second-place winner will receive a $100 Gurnee Mills gift card and the top finisher will win a ride with two guests in the Gurnee Days parade. Pictures must be taken within village boundaries, can be no more than two years old and can't have been altered in any way other than cropping and minor retouching. Entries are accepted through Aug. 2 at gurnee.il.us/photocontest.