'Still pretty angry': Water crisis in southern Lake County enters sixth day

For the sixth consecutive day, hundreds of residents in southern Lake County were advised Friday to boil their tap water because of continued problems with the pipes serving their neighborhoods.

The affected Aqua Illinois customers included Hawthorn Woods resident Susan Bauer, whose home had no water service for four days earlier in the week but did Friday.

"Yesterday I actually received an Aqua bill," Bauer said. "I was very tempted to throw it out."

The boil order is expected to remain in effect through the weekend for roughly 1,200 Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas.

The emergency began Sunday morning. Many customers, including Bauer, had no tap water until Wednesday. Since then, temporary service outages have occurred as Aqua crews found and repaired additional breaks.

Bauer said the water coming out of her taps has had "decent" pressure.

"My husband and I are showering ... with our eyes closed and mouth shut," she said. "We are using our dishwasher, but running it twice and on sterilization."

Bauer said she and her neighbors "are still pretty angry" about how Aqua Illinois has handled the emergency.

"We will demand answers," she said.

Bottled water is being provided free to customers between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 Midlothian Road. Aqua Illinois has promised that will continue until the crisis is resolved.

The aquatic center was closed Friday, as it has been all week, because of a water line break there. It's also on the Aqua Illinois system.

"We will reopen as soon as we can safely operate," a note on the center's website reads.

Service updates from Aqua are available online at aquawater.com/iljuly2023.php.

Customers can sign up for text and phone alerts at aquawater.com/watersmart-alerts.php.