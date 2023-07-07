Round Lake Beach man's murder conviction overturned because prosecution notes sent to jury in error

An appeals court reversed a Round Lake Beach man's murder conviction because a PowerPoint presentation prepared by prosecutors mistakenly was sent to jurors during their deliberations.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said the notes inadvertently were sent to the jury and his office will retry the case.

Lynell Glover was sentenced to 21 years in prison by a Lake County judge in May 2022 after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault for shooting twin 17-year-olds, killing one.

Prosecutors used the PowerPoint presentation during closing arguments. It contained audio and video clips as well as the prosecutor's notes, according to the appellate court ruling.

Initially, it was not included with the evidence jurors were able to review during deliberations. But before the second day of deliberations the presentation inadvertently was placed in with the other evidence that went to the jury, said Lake County Judge Mark Levitt, who presided over the criminal trial.

"We wish the PowerPoint had not been inadvertently sent back to the jury on the second day of its deliberations without the State or the defense knowing," Rinehart said in a statement Friday. "We will retry the case as we are permitted to do under the appellate court's ruling."

James Schwarzbach, Glover's attorney during the trial, was not immediately available to comment on the appeals court ruling.