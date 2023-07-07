Nobody hurt in Aurora fire early Friday

Firefighters enter a cabinet and woodworking business on the 1000 block of East Galena Boulevard after a blaze broke out Friday morning in Aurora. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

Nobody was hurt in a fire early Friday morning at a cabinet and woodworking company in Aurora, officials said.

Crews were called to the scene around 6 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a one-story commercial building on the 1000 block of E. Galena Boulevard, according to a news release from the Aurora Fire Department.

It took 43 firefighters roughly an hour to bring the flames under control, then they spent another 90 minutes on the scene to make sure the fire was fully extinguished, the release said.

No employees were present when the fire occurred, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.

The cabinet and woodworking company has been deemed uninhabitable, the release said, and two businesses attached to the building -- a tent and awning rental company and a mercantile store -- each sustained smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.