Naperville police offering college safety presentation

The Naperville Police Department is offering a college safety presentation for students and parents.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 20 at the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive. The seminar combines drug and alcohol education with critical personal safety information.

Questions about the presentation may be directed to Mike Garofalo, crime prevention specialist with the Naperville Police Department, at (630) 420-6667.