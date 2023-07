Lake County property transfers for May 25 to June 6, 2023

Antioch

$370,000; 625 Meridian Way, Antioch; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Herbert W Riedel to Richard L Carr

$360,000; 23553 Eagles Nest Road, Antioch; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jacob M Garvey to Nicholas J Stafford

$325,000; 39911 N Crabapple Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Daniel Trust to Island Prades

$310,000; 26605 W Wilmot Road, Antioch; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Ranger Inc to Felipe Martinez

$305,000; 41142 N Lincoln Ave., Antioch; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Louise Rademan to Wendell A Hernandez

$290,000; 42715 N Park Ave., Antioch; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Udrow Trust to Douglas J Wilken

Beach Park

$223,000; 12571 W Chaney St., Beach Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Sandra Lynn Dowdy to Letycia Moreno Corona

$147,000; 10334 W Illinois Ave., Beach Park; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mario Barreiro to Mackenzie Grace Reeder

$104,000; 37965 N Wilson Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Richard Bonney

$102,500; 10703 W Woodland Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Finance Of America Reverse LLC to Pine Builders LLC

Deerfield

$775,000; 410 Carlisle Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Ryan Osberg to Jeffrey C Casser

$750,000; 20877 N Birch St., Deerfield; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Gabriela Perecin to Daniela Cirt

$749,000; 214 E Saint Andrews Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Jay Jung Heum Kim Trust to Brian J Levitas

$571,000; 1336 Oxford Road, Deerfield; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Kenward Trust to Jane Rosenblum

$570,000; 640 Castlewood Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 6, 2023, by James D Stivers Jr Trust to Cody J Thomas

$450,000; 864 Osterman Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Matthew Jamieson to Alexander J Kaczkowski

$390,000; 908 Holmes Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Michael R Durbala to Terrie Sullivan

$345,000; 884 Swan Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Mitchell Dubinsky to Koon Ho Wong

$320,000; 938 Osterman Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Anne E Ross to Jacob Behnke

$255,000; 304 Inverrary Ln Unit 304, Deerfield; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Albert Crimm to Saurabh Gupta

Fox Lake

$309,500; 34 Highview Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Ranger Inc to Lisa J Lang

$291,000; 35 Fairfax Road, Fox Lake; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Nicole Haltom to Iraim Salgado

$281,000; 1081 N Cornerstone Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Sebastian Zwolinski to Jordan C Thompson

$260,000; 31 Medinah Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Cathy L Madlener to Christopher J Stolp

$255,000; 6306 Burr Oaks Ct Unit 6306, Fox Lake; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Williams Trust to Jason Relyea

$192,000; 149 E Grand Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Durante Trust to Robert C Rinaldi

$135,000; 22 Matts Road, Fox Lake; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Silvia Silva to Mark J Bloom

Grayslake

$595,000; 1249 Hedgerow Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Langdon Trust to Rachel Buvala

$425,000; 55 Jamestown Court, Grayslake; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Karczewski Trust to Stephen Hobson

$425,000; 480 Cross Arm Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 31, 2023, by John M Monahan to Nathan H Vaughn

$400,000; 1317 Amber Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Todd C Spindler to Jacob Anderson

$345,000; 678 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Connolly Capital Cv LLC to Abhilash Bandi

$340,000; 377 Dorchester Lane, Grayslake; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Nicholas Sanchez to Ian R Knapp

$309,000; 242 Harvey Ave., Grayslake; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Sean A King to Christopher Faber

$290,000; 17632 W Dartmoor Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Tyler M Lannan to Crystal F Baines

$258,000; 80 Village Station Lane, Grayslake; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Krina Vijayendra Patel to Ian Peckler

$245,000; 34190 N Wright Ave., Grayslake; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Carol A Stallcup to Graciela Castillo Campos

$235,000; 17836 W Twin Lakes Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to David C Cramer

$175,000; 886 Essex Circle, Grayslake; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Baker Family Trust to Gwen D Samec

$175,000; 33369 N Lone Rock Road, Grayslake; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mike Pacak to Yadira Montesdeoca

Gurnee

$520,000; 34133 N Partridge Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jennifer Nadra to Marcelo Rodriguez Pereira

$497,000; 1146 Windemere Circle, Gurnee; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Harold H Flowers to Myeng Sook Lee

$480,000; 2248 Bellview Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Robert L Depaul to Jeaunda Williams

$450,000; 3989 Grove Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Rwp 3989 LLC to Fort Birchhouse LLC

$375,000; 34114 N Homestead Road, Gurnee; Sold on June 6, 2023, by David K Carpenter to Natalie Alexandra Laczewski

$350,000; 1102 Sumner Circle, Gurnee; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Skarbalus Trust to Slobodanka Milic

$275,000; 6731 Nantucket Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Janis R Stidham to Jeffery M Monson

$275,000; 4435 Russell Ave., Gurnee; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Abraham Castrejon to Tara Tamica Halliday

$240,000; 3877 Grandview Ave., Gurnee; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Glenn Robert Solum to Jesus Espitia

$224,000; 34444 N Bridle Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Judah Investments LLC

$184,500; 711 Chandler Road, Gurnee; Sold on May 31, 2023, by George R Serdar to Jennifer Evans

$126,000; 34118 N White Oak Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Pixel Revolution LLC

Hainesville

$385,000; 388 Deer Crossing Court, Hainesville; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Kyle E Debrine to Alec Pederson

$220,000; 339 N Patriot Drive, Hainesville; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Anthony G Rygiel to Carrie M Piwowarczyk

$179,000; 104 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Robert J Kay to Jekay Investments LLC

$150,000; 4 N Deer Point Rd Unit 1001, Hainesville; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Blackwing LLC to Ian Blackburn

Hawthorn Woods

$720,000; 60 Tournament Dr N, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Ganesh Devarajan to Vincenzo Lombardo

$645,000; 1 Hilltop Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Timothy R Duffy to Jeffrey S Kaplan

$600,000; 55 Pacific Ave., Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Lokesh Singhal to Wendy Hope Levy

$487,500; 11 Somerset Hills Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Toll Il Hwcc Lp to M I Homes Of Chicago LLC

$410,000; 3 Heather Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Susan J Vlahopoulos to Peter T Panagakis

Highland Park

$730,000; 25 Turnbull Woods Court, Highland Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Home Equity Savers Ltd to Bradley Holway

$725,000; 274 Hastings Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Bederman Trust to Pamela Sikora Lasch

$625,000; 786 Hill St., Highland Park; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Andrew T Keener to Arnabh Mohanty

$582,000; 555 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Konowitz Trust to Christina M Torres

$578,000; 241 Ridge Road, Highland Park; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Lapin Trust to Andrew Larson

$564,000; 631 Pleasant Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Benjamin R Chabot to Dean A Blume

$537,500; 600 Broadview Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Kevin S Robinson to Jaclyn Basta Marinello

$425,000; 1386 Mcdaniels Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Alexander V Padalko to Leila S Melody

$235,000; 2116 Saint Johns Ave Unit B, Highland Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Richard Steinberg to Martin B Schrero

$138,500; 1324 Arbor Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Steven T Nagle to Beth Silverman Nagle

Ingleside

$327,000; 25769 W Brodie Drive, Ingleside; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Christopher James Staton to Steven Sansone

$210,000; 35622 N Poplar Ave., Ingleside; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Stephen S Greenup to Glenda L Anderson

$174,000; 34790 N Long Ave., Ingleside; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Custom Development LLC

Island Lake

$271,000; 205 S Shore Drive, Island Lake; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Jennifer L Darnell to Anthony D Persico

$268,500; 3204 Elm Ave., Island Lake; Sold on June 5, 2023, by James J Urguhart to Tabitha Gabriel

Kildeer

$706,000; 21746 N Brandy St., Kildeer; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mangesh Madhav Walimbe

$500,000; 21548 N Quentin Road, Kildeer; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Ike Koutroumbis to Stephen Jacobs

Lake Bluff

$730,000; 110 E Sheridan Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Jp Morgan Chase Bank to Anna Kaplan

$631,000; 338 Birkdale Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Duelli Family Trust to Susan Eleanor Sheehan

$514,500; 101 W Sheridan Place, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Nedeau Trust to Christopher Alan Mccormack

$361,500; 120 W Sheridan Place, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Threshold Residential Properti

$231,000; 13200 W Heiden Cir Unit 2411-12, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Syed Ali Abutalib to Margo Romme

$203,000; 3261 Stratford Ct Unit 1A, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Mary E Redmond to Naveen Mullaguri

$126,000; 13000 W Heiden Cir Unit 3404, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Stephen Sackley to Diego Properties Inc

Lake Forest

$765,000; 1526 S West Fork Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Terry G Farver to Mahesh K Ramaraj

$668,500; 846 Larchmont Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Cartwright Trust to Robert Higgins

$580,000; 582 Ivy Court, Lake Forest; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Raymond F Pawlak Trust to Narek Stypik

$210,000; 1301 N Western Ave Unit 231, Lake Forest; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Matthew J Sundstrom to Aleksandra Muller

$186,000; 1301 N Western Ave Unit 327, Lake Forest; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Hercules Paul Zagoras to Syed Abutalib

Lake Villa

$455,000; 18787 W Glenhurst Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Robert Kue to Nitesh Agarwal

$440,000; 1718 Cherry Court, Lake Villa; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Joseph Mclachlan to Cade Vanrooyen

$390,000; 119 Balsam Court, Lake Villa; Sold on June 1, 2023, by William A Battistone to Vanessa L Mckimmy

$380,000; 915 Charlton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Lukasik Trust to Erilda Borici

$320,000; 25637 W Lehmann Blvd., Lake Villa; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Christine Bailey to Michael A Clements

$239,000; 738 Cedar Lake Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Michael A Mercado to James Gregory

Lake Zurich

$711,500; 25681 N Somerset Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Thomas J Balda to Russell Annunziata

$665,000; 1213 Rodgers Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Timothy J Walsh to Keith Mahnken

$650,000; 23722 N South Lakewood Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Karen Marlo Parrish to Brian R Dombroski

$593,000; 1262 Thorndale Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Rice Trust to Austin Chase Clarke

$510,000; 1115 Cedar Creek Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 1, 2023, by John Boehm to James Lefager

$464,000; 226 Sebby Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Dura Trust to Danielle M Carrano

$431,000; 780 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mustansir H Kheraluwala to Erhan Ozlem

$410,000; 29 Park Ave., Lake Zurich; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Daniel Harbut to Igor Predko

$400,000; 287 Fairway Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Victor King to Liliia Sharan

$400,000; 1020 Browning Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Local Properties LLC Series N to Otgonbayar Shagdar

$391,000; 243 S Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Carlos Hernandez to Williams Shogren

$386,500; 191 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Nvr Inc to James Carole

$370,000; 193 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Serge S Petukh

$365,000; 780 Edelweiss Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Peggy J Adams to Nicholas A Moore

$360,500; 750 Burr Oak Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Tomasz Knaga to Linda Guerrero Roche

$355,000; 20 Lakeview Place, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Joseph Mancino to Russ Heinzinger

$349,000; 53 Arcadia Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Gina Mayer to Christopher A Nutter

$298,000; 300 N Prairie Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Reuss Family Trust to Shawna D Hoots

$220,000; 212 E Il Route 22, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Hodc Lcha LLC to Kenneth Haynes Jr

Lakemoor

$363,000; 33839 Weathervane Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Michael Mancano to Aida Garcia

$238,000; 28809 Bakers Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Db Mim I LLC to Hannah Nelson

Libertyville

$777,000; 1779 Arrowwood Way, Libertyville; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Bert Root Emerson to Terry L Ketterling

$745,000; 520 Mckinley Ave., Libertyville; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Corina C Smith to Hayley Shaw

$710,000; 14469 Twin Lakes Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Rafael Fabre to Katherine Doubet

$670,000; 1326 Saint William Drive, Libertyville; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Edward C Glod to Lara El Tahchi

$585,000; 1002 Mayfair Drive, Libertyville; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Gregory Thurau to David Presperin

$560,000; 1116 Trevor Circle, Libertyville; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Dolores R Lotysz to Kathryn Lancaster

$535,000; 1019 Mayfair Drive, Libertyville; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Brian Douglas Stewart to Iurii Batsak

$252,000; 142 E Winchester Rd Unit D, Libertyville; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Drago Vidovic to Laura J Donahue

$219,000; 150 E Winchester Rd Unit F, Libertyville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Lindsay Williams to Kirsten L Baker

$180,000; 138 W Golf Rd B Unit 50-6, Libertyville; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Linda Finch to Zeevani Veeramachaneni

Lincolnshire

$395,000; 20 Trafalgar Sq Unit 311, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Joshua Lee to John Lloyd Fay

Lindenhurst

$339,500; 2749 Providence Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Mcquade Trust to Kerry Ann T Clarke

$317,500; 413 Surrey Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Jacoby J Becker to Joseph Ennesser Jr

$305,000; 64 Timber Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Kevin J Stephens to Luke Donald

$290,000; 2125 Fairfield Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Donald Heidkamp to Daniel Nick

$202,500; 3131 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Jva Il LLC to Manmohan Singh Bhathal

Mundelein

$689,500; 1670 Tripp Court, Mundelein; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Tony George

$667,000; 1189 Lomond Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Unique Critique 2 LLC to Cathy Chestler

$629,500; 1478 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Parth Shah

$605,000; 1130 Magnolia Road, Mundelein; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Babama Trust to Matthew Malone

$540,500; 3061 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Patrick M Oconnor

$540,000; 1030 Barnhill Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Milin Parikh to Michael Jay

$496,000; 126 Gala Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Adolphus Jones to Daniel Michaelides

$490,000; 2080 Chadwick Way, Mundelein; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sivarama Krishna Samantapudi to Maneesh Mukundan

$425,500; 1400 Andover Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Phieu D Au to Yousif Munsif

$425,000; 1405 Wilhelm Rd Unit 314, Mundelein; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Big Door Mundelein LLC to Jakerox LLC

$424,500; 2001 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Vyacheslav Kantorov

$419,000; 211 Springbrook Court, Mundelein; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Susan L Lepley to Luiz P Pancotte

$415,000; 2000 Yellowstone Blvd., Mundelein; Sold on June 6, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Kevin Lai

$402,000; 2005 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Jack Kuo

$400,000; 2007 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Pranahitha Chakravarthula

$389,000; 2676 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Galyna Ivashchenko

$380,000; 2678 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Olena Pavlovska

$378,000; 2003 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Anthony Lagori

$335,000; 1423 Derby Lane, Mundelein; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Se Jin Yim to Zach Zinger

$310,000; 26705 N Circle Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Laura Bulic to Michelle Reyes

$260,000; 572 Jennifer Circle, Mundelein; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Linda M Maki to Halyna Miskiv

$248,000; 911 E Hawley St., Mundelein; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Patrick Lenihan to Franklin Humberto Peralta Chinga

$150,000; 324 N Emerald Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Valeria Levit to Erika Atamova

$145,000; 410 James Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Sherwood Trust to Wsh Properties LLC

Riverwoods

$605,000; 815 Hiawatha Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Michael D Green to Bappaditya Ray

Round Lake

$360,000; 614 W Meadow Lane, Round Lake; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Alberto A Cuadrado to Aleksandar Savov

$340,000; 34193 N Goldenrod Road, Round Lake; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Michael Parent to Ria Anne W Cruz

$305,000; 413 Railroad Ave., Round Lake; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Esteban Montes De Oca

$305,000; 306 N Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Joseph Mendino Jr to Esteban Montes De Oca

$245,000; 1310 W Black Wolf Road, Round Lake; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Gold Coast Builders to Alejandra Del Pilar Clavijo Prieto

$240,000; 681 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Gina M Femali to Robert C Schrubbe

Round Lake Beach

$377,500; 2189 N Aster Place, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Tyler D Campbell to Nerissa Naidu

$222,000; 1326 Elm Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Elm Holding LLC to Yury Marlon Jiron Cruz

$210,000; 1622 Elm Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jane Giegoldt to Eric Garcia

$175,000; 1409 N Pleasant Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kelbry Properties LLC to Susana Rodriguez

$135,000; 371 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Eva M Pfromm to Bret E Weissmann

$120,000; 1415 Woodridge Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Bomkamp Trust to Eron Garcia

$100,000; 279 E Lakeview Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Berg Papazian to Jose Rodriguez Jacobo

$100,000; 1213 Barberry Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Joseph R Jagert to Kayla Marie Bezek

Round Lake Park

$200,000; 315 E Washington St., Round Lake Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Ramon Garcia to Gretchen Nelson

$176,000; 404 Brierhill Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Loretta Ann Tibbitts to Tiffany M Kobeck

$160,500; 230 Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Mary L Reder to Jay Iverson

$115,000; 117 E Main St., Round Lake Park; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Adopted Properties Co to Round Lake Park Village

Third Lake

$401,000; 113 Mainsail Drive, Third Lake; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Richard Andrew Armour to Adam Federico

Vernon Hills

$520,000; 886 Saugatuck Trail, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Mikhail Arshavsky to Chi Cheung Chan

$315,000; 1199 E Port Clinton Rd Unit 607, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Moeljadi Santoso to Ivan Wolfson

$295,000; 972 Vernon Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Susan F Kaplan to Azhagia Manavalan Ramachandran

$185,500; 217 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Janet Hiratsuka to Marius Dovidaitis

$173,000; 355 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Bernheim Trust to Rav Mo Yaan Realty Associates

$130,000; 402 Tanglewood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Porter Trust to Ryan Porter

Volo

$510,000; 1457 Wentworth Drive, Volo; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Brendan A Kowalik to Nicholas Kevin Sanchez

$202,000; 1380 Remington Dr Unit 1, Volo; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Samantha D Szura to Mariusz Michalowski

Wadsworth

$510,000; 4889 W Heritage Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Dale Diehls to Jennifer L Pinner

$500,000; 3123 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Thomas S Sanders

Wauconda

$735,000; 653 E Liberty St., Wauconda; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Micelli Trust to Timothy Shawn Murphy

$420,000; 2450 Waterside Court, Wauconda; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Keri Susan Schall to Alexandra Cannizzaro

$415,000; 1025 Erica Drive, Wauconda; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mark E Exline to Jay Russo

$399,000; 117 Hubbard Court, Wauconda; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Cyle Frycek to Jill D Murray

$379,000; 1015 Erica Drive, Wauconda; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Kathleen M Mollenkamp to Frank Jerz

$295,000; 340 Stillwater Court, Wauconda; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Ursula Savodge to Mark Rajner

$268,500; 2840 Cattail Ct Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Meredith F Molzahn to Deanna Rosenbloom

$250,000; 108 Roosevelt Ave., Wauconda; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Wade Myer to Syed S Abedi

$210,000; 649 Clover Road, Wauconda; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Carl R Aronson to Ronald E Law

$165,000; 295 Crestview Dr Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Michael J Bryant to Robyn Sandys

$155,000; 661 W Liberty St Unit E, Wauconda; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Gordon Baker to Garret Conrad Kobyleski

Waukegan

$295,000; 3322 Hampshire Lane, Waukegan; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Karen Navarro to Giovanni Rojas

$280,500; 2524 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Ruth E Buddenhagen to Timothy Allan Howe

$255,000; 2032 Devonshire Road, Waukegan; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Stephen P Seibert to Jocelyn E Hadley

$245,000; 506 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Justin Brockman to James Wolford

$245,000; 1461 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Leticia Elizabeth Linares to John L Stortz

$240,000; 3430 Stonegate Road, Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Salvador Garibay to Ramon Alvarez

$227,500; 821 S Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Lynette C Banner to Tierell Burnett

$222,000; 315 Washington Park, Waukegan; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Richard Hosanna to Jose Gomez Gil

$196,000; 339 N Martin Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Martin Ruiz to Yukio Fukayana

$180,000; 814 Westmoreland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Jesus A Guerra to Alize Rivas

$180,000; 642 S Lincoln Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Federico Alarcon to Angelica Jimenez Telix

$180,000; 2801 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Rosa Castaneda to Nestor Marban

$176,000; 2633 Brnot Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Bradley Venisnik to William M Benjamin

$175,000; 1312 Terrace Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Joyce Meuth to Juan J Tapia

$167,000; 1714 N Frolic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Daryl Castellanos

$165,000; 2720 Brookside Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mary Carnes to Martiniano Atilano Moralez

$135,000; 2518 Berkshire Ct Unit 3, Waukegan; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Adrian Rivas to Miguel Antonio Sepulveda Albino

$133,000; 964 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Shane Miller to Luis Ruiz

$110,000; 754 Walnut St Unit 2W, Waukegan; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Yobany Arellano to Guadalupe Sanchez

$101,500; 625 Lorraine Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to R Fam Properties LLC

Winthrop Harbor

$340,000; 1 Winged Food Drive, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Nardo B Buena to Jian Wu

$335,000; 4618 Rose Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Robert W Easley to Rafael Colin Ortiz

$319,000; 1400 April Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Georgia Ann Kalinoski to Jeffrey Galang

$278,000; 837 College Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Corbin Buege to Brian Michael Diaz

$270,000; 634 English Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 1, 2023, by John D Brisson to Marco Cabrera

$130,000; 1012 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Jimmy Ramirez Perez to Alexander Gonzalez

Zion

$357,000; 3913 Harmony Court, Zion; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Teresa Tucker to Melvin Dela Cruz

$295,000; 3703 Sarah Drive, Zion; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Dontae D Freeman to Jessica Tellez

$290,000; 1708 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Mlp On Joppa LLC to C2 Properties LLC Series 1708

$200,000; 1501 Wilson Court, Zion; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Katrina Creekmore to Pablo Martinez

$115,000; 3223 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Demetrio Tapia

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.