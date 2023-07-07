Lake Barrington board meets Tuesday
Updated 7/7/2023 12:52 PM
The Lake Barrington village board meets Tuesday night to discuss bonuses for the village clerk and deputy clerk, as well as other issues.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 23860 N. Old Barrington Road.
The bonuses have been proposed because work hours at village hall were increased effective Jan. 1.
