Kane County property transfers for May 11 to June 5, 2023

Algonquin

$400,000; 421 Lake Plumleigh Way, Algonquin; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Alexander Trybulec to Zachary David Sigler

$347,000; 2007 Magenta Lane, Algonquin; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Jessica Putra to James Zalewski

Aurora

$645,000; 620 N Highland Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Eric Hardekopf to Service Properties Inc

$626,000; 2438 Waterside Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Erin Ellsworth Estate to Shreya P Doshi

$626,000; 1400 Greenlake Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Dalibor Obradovic to Kartik Manchanda

$619,000; 2410 Chandler Court, Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Steven D Titiner to Richard Hsu

$512,000; 654 Clarendon Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Michael H Lippman to Xiaxi Lei

$510,500; 4169 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Aditya Kumar

$478,000; 2763 Nicole Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Eric S Moyer to Andrew Momont

$459,500; 2369 Greenbrook Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 24, 2023, by John T Henley to Rajaratneshwar Barun Majumder

$420,000; 3984 Heinz Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Regalado Trust to Robert Luciano

$410,000; 3110 Sawgrass Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jeffrey J Sortino to Jennifer Clark

$400,000; 1832 Bluestem Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Michael Todd Eggleton to Victor M Velazquez-hernandez

$400,000; 1124 Orchard Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Andres Hernandez to Vijayakumar Venugopal

$393,000; 1600 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Jean A Goheen to William Miller Iii

$390,000; 1001 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Eleven Thirty Three LLC to Tingjun Yang

$375,000; 751 Sumac Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Carol Anderson to Ryan Hildebrand

$367,000; 4179 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Srikanth Nooney

$365,000; 4181 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sridhar Reddy

$361,500; 4177 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Girish Ramdasi

$357,000; 2655 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Taylor Trust to Jose Gallegos

$350,000; 2001 Sapphire Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Legacy Homes Group LLC to Octavio Villalobos Becerra

$339,500; 2518 Oak Trails Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Paul J Borek

$332,500; 706 Periwinkle Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Xian Bin Wang to Kyle A Untiedt

$332,000; 332 Le Grande Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Kevin W Boedewig Trust to Michal B Wolak

$329,000; 1300 California Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Bal B Karki to John P Idrovo

$325,000; 95 Churchill Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Bauer Trust to Maricela Gandarilla

$315,000; 3050 Long Grove Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Albert Giles Jr to Anand Pradeep K Akula

$310,000; 961 Almond Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2023, by George H Henry to Ku Lu

$310,000; 3160 Anton Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Punita P Kothari to Shehjar Safaya

$310,000; 2441 Deerfield Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by John Kremer to Mamta Patel

$305,000; 750 Redwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Joan M Simane to Eric Xochitecatl

$300,000; 733 N Fordham Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Janis Lindoo to Mario Castellanos Perez

$293,000; 1125 Bromley Court, Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Luvthyhome LLC to Aniket Sawant

$291,000; 1650 Park Vista Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Manuel De Jesus Alarcon Herrera to Kenneth Washington

$285,000; 140 S River St Unit 403, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Chester Steven Lyskawa to Justin M Blakey

$285,000; 1128 Foxridge Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Joseph Wyndham Jr to Ketut Kardadi

$270,000; 3522 Princeton Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Joel H Molitor to Devra Real Estate LLC

$270,000; 1167 Red Oak Trail, Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Kenyota Rodgers to Barbara C Conkrite

$265,000; 1507 Sedona Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jerrold F Dobes

$260,000; 400 Abington Woods Dr Unit 2006, Aurora; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Catherine E Anderson to Gabriele C Wessendorf

$259,000; 189 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Laura M Frain to Jaime Garcia

$258,000; 746 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Marcelline M Privett to Christian K Osmond

$255,000; 933 Pennsylvania Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Daniel Maravillo to Eric Dockery

$255,000; 617 S 4th St., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Ramiro A Perez to Jessica Armonas

$255,000; 1122 Brockton Court, Aurora; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Provenance Holdings LLC to Alyson Velazquez Munoz

$246,500; 1492 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Michael Martin to Natalia Zielinski

$235,000; 728 Tinley Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Davi E Mckay to Emmanuel Silva

$220,000; 316 Spring St., Aurora; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Spring Real Estate Partners Ll to Jorge Mera Herrera

$215,000; 1000 Assell Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Eric C Ettl to Miriam Gante Manzanarez

$210,000; 651 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Csma Sfr Holdings Ii-lse LLC to Barbara Yaeggy

$207,000; 1624 Fairwood Place, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Mcduffee Trust to Willis Herman

$195,000; 963 Mason Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Meagan A Hubbard to Ilsse E Villalobos

$191,500; 3056 Anton Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to 170 S Porter LLC

$190,000; 312 Stuart Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Isaias Diaz to Jesus Torres Carrillo

$154,000; 1334 Monomoy St Unit D, Aurora; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Jose Gil Garcia to Luis Edgar Mendez

$135,000; 1980 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1A, Aurora; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Fundamental Value Inc to Tanveer Khalid

$125,500; 1580 Burton Ct Unit A, Aurora; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Sandra Hladik to Yueon Andric Ng

$103,000; 516 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Linda D Nelson to Silvestre Suarez Jr

Batavia

$725,000; 612 Brady Way, Batavia; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jesse Chen to Michelle Gervais

$690,000; 2007 Gillenwater St., Batavia; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Patrick T Costello to Bryan Smith

$650,000; 737 Cambridge Drive, Batavia; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Ronald A Shield to Ryan J Michel

$502,000; 1116 North Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Bonnie E Dibling Trust to Thomas Andrew Floyd

$492,500; 1224 Nary Court, Batavia; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Daniel E Collins to Tyler J Ruschmeyer

$450,000; 294 N Water St., Batavia; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Gary L Seidelman to David Rolison

$408,000; 1332 Johnstone Drive, Batavia; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Majcen Trust to Daniel Forni

$401,000; 1191 S Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Kjh Trust to Scott Davis

$350,000; 113 S Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Mensch Real Estate LLC to Puzzled Minds Real Estate LLC

$340,000; 2040 Wagner Road, Batavia; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Bruce C Hoyer to Brenna J Ohlson

$333,000; 407 Spring St., Batavia; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Thomas M Connelly to Julie Sandine

$275,000; 1332 Brandywine Circle, Batavia; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Mark E Pennington to Richard Houdek

$245,000; 321 Mill St., Batavia; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Pamela J Shumway to Robert D Gannon

$230,000; 76 Willey Lane, Batavia; Sold on May 25, 2023, by David L Swanson to Karen Rockett

$120,000; 514 Ritter Drive, Batavia; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Ritter Trust to Raymond D Smith

Big Rock

$245,000; 45W487 Bergman Drive, Big Rock; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Eric J Mathewson to Brock H Mathewson

Burlington

$460,000; 365 Meadow View, Burlington; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Knewitz Trust to Jared Meurer

$435,000; 295 Valley Way, Burlington; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Lara Martin to Sean Timothy Wheeler

Campton Hills

$250,000; 40W780 Old La Fox Road, Campton Hills; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Warren Schrader Jr to Jeffrey C Peifer

$150,000; 04N197 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC

$150,000; 04N171 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC

Carpentersville

$417,000; 3112 Merrywell Court, Carpentersville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Evan Larson to Edi Zulic

$413,000; 6601 Majestic Way, Carpentersville; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Takaki Kosaka to Karl Scholl

$410,000; 5754 Breezeland Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Yolanda Ward to Nayan J Patel

$380,000; 2920 Plantation Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Bgrs Relocation Inc to Tierni Feda

$295,000; 169 Pheasant Trail, Carpentersville; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Louis J Tasson to Skyler Mitchell

$275,000; 318 Amarillo Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jose A Ares to Fernando Del Moral Cruz

$260,500; 18 Robin Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Funmilayo Ademokunla to Jose L Sotelo Vazquez

$260,000; 757 Navajo Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Francine LLC to Miguel A Marron Murillo

$258,000; 7124 Westwood Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Scott D Koenig to David P Cook

$252,500; 3503 Blue Ridge Court, Carpentersville; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ronald E Policht to Ashish Duggal

$245,000; 222 Fairway Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Gary Schwietz to Maria A Hernandez

$233,000; 48 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Eloy Andres to Gustavo A Solis Gonzalez

$232,000; 1143 Chippewa Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Margarito Mota to Suzana Aguilar

$230,000; 811 Navajo Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Diana G Picasso to Kevin Alexander Serpas Gomez

$230,000; 6037 Hampton Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Miguel Espinoza Gonzalez to Mary Carman Bahena

$230,000; 353 Delaware St., Carpentersville; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Barbara Kamp to Veniamin Mantatsky

$215,000; 527 Waco Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Lizak Trust to Manuel Arango Lopez

$207,500; 359 Delaware St., Carpentersville; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Christina Patel to Marcy Guerra

$180,000; 607 Buckskin Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Oliva A Pastor to James V Bautista

$150,000; 119 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Natalie B Coglianese to William Robertson

East Dundee

$370,000; 713 Council Hill Road, East Dundee; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Mary J Herold Trust to Dylan Callahan

$273,000; 504 Water St., East Dundee; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Mark Uteg to Eric R Braman

$254,000; 575 Springwood Court, East Dundee; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Louis Ciampi to Griffin Wright

Elburn

$707,500; 10N647 Manchester Lane, Elburn; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Mark Vicicondi to Nuhemi Morales

$550,000; 1284 Spalding Ave., Elburn; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Gerard Macchia to Jeffrey Allen Dennis

$470,000; 1N400 Pouley Road, Elburn; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Richard Lee Schieve to Aaron Gabor

$470,000; 1400 Melbourne St., Elburn; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Dlw Trust to Joan Perniconi

$437,500; 4N707 Challedon Court, Elburn; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Allan V Kickertz to Gregory A Childers

$390,000; 811 Drover St., Elburn; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Tim Karl to Anthony J Czaja

$337,000; 500 Saratoga Drive, Elburn; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Bryant Gaynes to Aaron Slama

Elgin

$709,000; 3513 S Riding Rdg, Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Andrew Ross

$600,000; 3595 Harmony Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Charles Zaucha

$570,000; 37W961 Bowes Road, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Franz G Stockmann to Muhammad N Sarwar

$555,500; 3745 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ram Prasad Seeda

$530,000; 39W982 Russell Road, Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Russell Trust to Wayne Russell

$505,000; 763 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Matthew L Marra

$502,500; 3546 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to James Holliday

$450,000; 201 Pawtucket Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Christian Arruda to Justin Macmillan

$418,500; 9N701 Adobe Rdg, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Vollendorf Irrevocable Trust to Raul Lechuga

$410,000; 3050 Seekonk Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Robert R Simpson to Parinda Patel

$400,000; 600 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Haas Trust to Jolene Mcgraw

$392,000; 300 Douglas Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Carol A Anderson to Oscar Gomez

$375,000; 2460 Harvest Vly, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Keith Breslich to Ronald Pochowicz

$373,000; 196 2nd St., Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Witek Trust to Adam R Rush

$369,000; 2615 Venetian Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Barbara A Nendze to Donna L Metes

$369,000; 2020 Medinah Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Jeanine E Seitz to Steven Pang

$365,000; 800 Red Barn Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Darren Monforti to Cody Allen Stonebraker

$360,000; 3656 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Dylan James Anderson to Stephen E Kreusch

$358,000; 1175 Spring Creek Road, Elgin; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Kalin Taskov to Alexander Bernal

$350,000; 202 Perry St., Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Matthew Moraca to Branden Charles Green

$341,000; 262 Copper Springs Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Joanne M Slapinski to Tigee Hill

$335,000; 564 N Spring St., Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Dale J Moorhouse to Daniel Norris

$334,500; 3732 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nvr Inc to David Kaminski

$327,500; 1 White Oak Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Charles R Derolf to Cealashea Baggett

$325,000; 7N895 Dittman Road, Elgin; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Tim Hancz to Noah Loren Klein

$325,000; 1828 Lin Lor Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Caleb S Balsis to Ashley N Poza

$315,000; 405 Griswold St., Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by David Ahrens to Daniel Small

$315,000; 2363 Nantucket Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Justin K Do

$315,000; 1562 Junior Place, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Leonorilda Bribiesca to Andres Lara Urbieta

$310,000; 525 N Melrose Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Alemis Trust to Jessica K Delasancha

$300,000; 558 N Crystal St., Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Douglas A Bowden to Elsa Sorto

$299,000; 3821 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Patrick Eugene Brutto to Ahmed Elgiadi

$295,000; 246 N Worth Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Christopher Charles Miller Tru to Connor Jones

$290,000; 208 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Van Viet Doan to Janusz S Bakalarek

$270,000; 32 Garden Crescent Court, Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Angel L Spasov to James G Tomei

$265,000; 982 Ascot Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Federico Meza to Eric Rosen

$265,000; 1201 Delta Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Greg Hoover to Jeffrey Lenkowski

$260,000; 43 Devonshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Esteban Avitia to Mercedes A Rice

$260,000; 3124 Valley Falls St., Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Collin Brubaker to Gene Burd

$254,000; 114 Hamilton Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Ocjb Properties LLC to Orlando Villanueva

$250,000; 404 Kane Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Joshua N Davies to Ana Concua

$230,000; 1984 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Steven Pang to Kai Cheung

$225,500; 1333 Providence Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Christine M Rio to Shara K Mahoutchian

$220,000; 1227 Hathaway Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Cody J Labeck to Angie Garcia Sibrian

$216,500; 676 Shady Oaks Court, Elgin; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Marguerite Zigmant to Farkhondeh Hijabbasi Somehhsarasi

$215,000; 810 Elma Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Anthony Elischer to Omar Chavez

$215,000; 638 Cobblestone Ct Unit 1, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Luckey Investments LLC to Mark A Valenzo

$200,000; 2260 Valley Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Roberto A Avendano to Jessica Garcia Gomez

$196,500; 524 Adams St., Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Christine J Gillespie to Amanda Insalaco

$192,500; 1218 Shawford Way Unit 1218, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Marc W Hejnosz to Michael Hernandez

$157,000; 504 N Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Denise D Goelitz to Henry R Arias

$135,000; 62 Seneca St., Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Amc Drywall & Taping Inc to Jose C Perez

$131,000; 713 Adams St., Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Jesus Ortiz

$120,000; 410 Illinois Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Mapes Trust to Karem Campero Contreras

Geneva

$725,000; 1552 Fargo Blvd., Geneva; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Leigh Joint Trust to James F Penca

$665,000; 1487 Fargo Blvd., Geneva; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Mccullough Trust to Paul Christian

$653,500; 38W577 Blackberry Way, Geneva; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Love Trust to Solomon Aaron Mcneal

$620,000; 121 N 2nd St., Geneva; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Jordan R Byhring to Clifford Maurer

$515,000; 3196 Larrabee Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Alexander Flores to George Valker

$480,000; 2754 Miller Road, Geneva; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Michael E Neylon Trust to Ryan Anthony Acosta

$478,000; 421 Cheever Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Richard D Razum to Sarah Anne Suchor

$440,000; 2333 Danbury Court, Geneva; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Jean W Pierce to Erin B Drummer

$414,000; 1235 Herrington Place, Geneva; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Brian G Keen to Taylor Wilson

$411,000; 1560 Kirkwood Drive, Geneva; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Michael Sund to Amanda Michelle Nelson

$380,000; 213 West St., Geneva; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Montgomery L White to Rebecca K Williams

$349,000; 717 Dodson St., Geneva; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jacqueline B Hansen to Melissa R Smith

$330,000; 801 Elm Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Amanda Albano to Adam Vanberkum

$325,000; 808 Manchester Crse, Geneva; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Amanda M Nelson to Caleb Pinnow

$295,000; 961 Wood Ave., Geneva; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Erin Z Menig to John R Bush

$280,000; 2242 Rockefeller Drive, Geneva; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Matter Properties 3 LLC to Ryan P Haines

Gilberts

$610,000; 919 Glacial Falls Drive, Gilberts; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Talal K Mahmood to Joseph Recchia

$570,500; 959 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Jose A Vega

$499,000; 936 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Benjamin Gavina Jr

$480,000; 896 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Pacione Joint Trust to Roman Bondarenko

$441,000; 975 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Vitalie Smentanca

$252,000; 164 Durango Drive, Gilberts; Sold on June 1, 2023, by West Real Estate Management Ll to Mario Garcia

$237,000; 210 Tyler Creek St., Gilberts; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Nadine Whiteley to Aleksandra Greda

Hampshire

$350,000; 44W802 Il Route 72, Hampshire; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Joseph Anthony Breda to Adamo Bronzino

$342,000; 252 Highland Ave., Hampshire; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Luzmaria Leyva to Luis Cancio

$312,000; 513 Wild Sienna, Hampshire; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Austin Auman

$309,500; 420 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Barak D Hootman

$301,500; 850 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on June 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Gladys Andrade

$298,500; 864 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on May 24, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Michele E Kurtz

$296,500; 870 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on May 31, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Yuliia Hanushchak

$295,000; 726 Centennial Drive, Hampshire; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Property Partners Of Fox Valle to Randolph E Fields

$287,000; 872 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on May 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Radoslaw P Luczak

$242,000; 1219 Da Vinci Drive, Hampshire; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Bonnie Jo Hillegas to Raymond Zett Tolentino

Huntley

$555,000; 12562 Muir Drive, Huntley; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Patricia K Beauvais to Roma H Schmidt

$390,000; 13062 Dearborn Trail, Huntley; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Gerald W Case to Gary Grasch

$345,000; 13445 Stone Hill Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Donna M Roche to Marc Rush

$325,000; 13024 Illinois Drive, Huntley; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Wendt Trust to Timothy J Powers

$315,500; 13916 Starved Rock Place, Huntley; Sold on May 31, 2023, by John Gilbert to Thomas Huston

$305,000; 13014 Redstone Drive, Huntley; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Carol M Ptaszkowski to James Heinking Ii

$208,000; 13449 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Louis P Soest Sir to Carole M Forbes

Maple Park

$420,000; 2N961 Howard Road, Maple Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Robert J Augustine to Fabiola F Sanchez

McHenry

$435,000; 28986 W Manitoba Trail, McHenry; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Gary J Mcgann to Theodore G Schnidt

$275,000; 28351 N High View Road, McHenry; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Michael E Ottenfeld to Richard Johanson

Montgomery

$270,000; 1314 Carol Place, Montgomery; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Javier Montes Jr to Maria Cepeda Ramos

$231,000; 1402 Manning Ave., Montgomery; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Nathan D Drozd to Arun Kumar Nagabandi

$200,000; 1348 Raymond Drive, Montgomery; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Matthew R Schuster to Nicole Bray

$195,000; 1309 Raymond Drive, Montgomery; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Daisy Trujillo to Jacqueline Escalera

North Aurora

$460,000; 680 Hammer Lane, North Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Bret Barker to James Gorski

$425,000; 3S665 Terrace Drive, North Aurora; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Bernard L Brown to Rodney Albert Knowlton II

$425,000; 103 Harding Court, North Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2023, by James Felton Scott Jr to Gaurav Kumar Sharma

$355,000; 694 Graham Road, North Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Nathan R Graham to Tyler M Friel

$341,000; 517 Doral Lane, North Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Tyler Ruschmeyer to Justin M Harding

$329,000; 908 Homerton Blvd., North Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Matthew F Pilmer

$314,000; 269 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Lisa K Nelson

Pingree Grove

$445,000; 1568 Redwood Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Patrick Howard to Patrick D Infelise

$430,000; 1687 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Baasanbat Saranchimeg

$390,000; 1385 Broadland Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Marcus D Smith to Anvar Ubaydullaev

$385,000; 977 Birchwood Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Brian K Lavender to Michael Calabrese

$385,000; 1185 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Masih Uddin Farooqui

$375,000; 1598 Lakeland Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Roy Velazquez to Cristopher Hinojosa

$355,000; 616 Brighton Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Gang Lin to Nicolas Acevedo

$350,000; 1198 Sarasota Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Ah4r Properties LLC to Jeffrey A Lipovitch

$318,000; 1672 Kelley Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Cary E Singer to Judith A Utley

$291,000; 900 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Michelle D Green

$290,000; 2420 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Olivia Lane Naugle to Trey W Roberts

$278,000; 526 Lancaster Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Raul Bautista to Milan Strukl

$247,000; 512 Lancaster Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Jeffrey S Moeller to Kelly Z Phillips

$217,500; 41W009 Public St., Pingree Grove; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Joanna Wester to Michael T Kucher

Port Barrington

$585,000; 2720 N Wisteria Way, Port Barrington; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Thorwald P Solverson 2019 Trus to Jayesh Patel

$392,000; 444 Farnsworth Circle, Port Barrington; Sold on June 1, 2023, by George G Knebel Ii to Zachary Enriquez

Sleepy Hollow

$750,000; 35W755 Boncosky Road, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jeffrey E Corey to Lukasz M Mikosz

$360,000; 751 Sycamore Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Colleen M Goldberg to Lisa A Martinez

South Elgin

$720,000; 699 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Jaroslaw Lapinski to Rinal Patel

$525,000; 541 Lake Ridge Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Christina Strukl to Antonio D Sanchez Ramirez

$369,500; 586 Independence Ave., South Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Michael Calabrese to Jacob Mills

$360,000; 619 Concord Ave., South Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Blane W Schmidt to Maja Redburg

$359,000; 371 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Victoria Lindgren to Douglas Roberts

$359,000; 1059 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Daniel O Trevino to Joane M Paul

$350,000; 21 Longview Court, South Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Steven A Golabek to Darlene E Tjeerdema

$335,000; 749 Cambridge Road, South Elgin; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Leeann Veinotte to Levon Neuzil

$323,000; 405 Comstock Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jenniter L Steagall

$300,000; 100 Ross Ave., South Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Nicholas Mckinney to Adam Wareing

$290,000; 8 Ione Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Tanoy Saisnith to Andrew Funkhouser

$287,000; 185 Concord Ave., South Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Angone Iii Trust to Renee Grape

$283,000; 1408 S Pembroke Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Hector D Ceballos to Kelsey Boyer

$275,000; 1512 Birch Lane, South Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Blair Trust to Clarence V Young

$265,000; 15 Ione Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Matthew Van Nortwick to Nicholas G Lattanzio

$247,000; 263 S Collins St., South Elgin; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Olivia Montavon Koch to Annalisa Cangelosi

$225,000; 345 S Collins St Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Annabelle M Rhoades to Gerardo Flores Solis

$195,000; 1327 Lowell Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Cassandra R Koutropoulos to Jacob Murray

St. Charles

$721,500; 37W975 Mallard Lake Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 30, 2023, by John K Weir Jr to Jennifer Sinclair

$601,500; 5N237 Fox Bluff Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Tadeusz Gawlik to Marcin Opiela

$592,500; 40W682 Willowbrook Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Mgr Enterprise LLC to Craig Martin Gesel

$577,000; 7N309 Fox Bend Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Tyler Sock

$453,000; 254 Sedgewick Circle, St. Charles; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Debbie G Humphreville to Cindy Conforti

$435,000; 35W356 Park Ave., St. Charles; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Mikhail Savchenko to Chris Valdovinos

$415,000; 38W059 Pine Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Anthony A Galanos to Laurentiu Coman

$415,000; 275 Valley View Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Thomas R Middendorf to Brian M Smith

$390,000; 4089 Pheasant Court, St. Charles; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Steinke Trust to Andre Yarbrough

$355,000; 25 Division St., St. Charles; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Alfreno Nuno to Douglas Mark Lindner

$333,500; 1627 S Tyler Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Thomas W Meadath to Colleen Theresa Quigley Mcallister

$325,000; 72 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Bush Trust to Eugene D Sunday

$310,000; 609 N 5th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Erik Ross Helwig to Joseph Buch

$310,000; 35W175 Fox River Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 25, 2023, by E David Sunday to Alyssa B Evans

$310,000; 2958 Langston Circle, St. Charles; Sold on May 22, 2023, by John P Kraskiewicz to James M Hieber

$310,000; 111 S 5th Ave Unit G, St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Anjum S Coffland to Tracy Malane Elizabeth Oneill

$220,000; 427 S 9th St., St. Charles; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Joncarlo Molfese

$172,000; 40W310 Lafox Rd Unit 1-2, St. Charles; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Alessandro D Argento Trust to Cavin Ad LLC

$135,000; 40W310 Lafox Rd Unit H2, St. Charles; Sold on May 22, 2023, by David Towell to Cavin Ad LLC

Sugar Grove

$495,000; 716 Cornwall Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Golden Hwang to Stephan Gregorowicz

$450,000; 612 Birch St., Sugar Grove; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Dewindt Trust to Michael Eberth

$416,500; 319 Carole St., Sugar Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Michael D Barraza

$390,000; 221 Caledonian Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Jacqueline D Ramirez to Jeremy Ramirez

$320,000; 73 Joy St., Sugar Grove; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Richards Trust to Celso Villafuerte Espinal

$285,000; 132 Monna St., Sugar Grove; Sold on May 25, 2023, by John T Phillip to Dustin A Foss

$280,000; 243 Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Kurt Evinger to Kristen E Tews

$225,000; 310 Maple St., Sugar Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Ryan Deloso to Stephen Rivera

West Dundee

$393,000; 703 Geneva St., West Dundee; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Celine T Kostalek to Lara Ohanian

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.