 

Groundbreaking gets 'The ROC' rolling in Libertyville

  • A contingent of police officials throw some dirt during the ceremonial groundbreaking for the $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility Friday at Lake County's Libertvyille campus.

      A contingent of police officials throw some dirt during the ceremonial groundbreaking for the $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility Friday at Lake County's Libertvyille campus. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • More than 100 police and fire officials, politicians and others attended the ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for the $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility at Lake County's Libertvyille campus.

      More than 100 police and fire officials, politicians and others attended the ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for the $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility at Lake County's Libertvyille campus. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Participants ready for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility at Lake County's campus in Libertvyille.

      Participants ready for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility at Lake County's campus in Libertvyille. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Rendering of the planned $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility at Lake County's Libertyville campus.

    Rendering of the planned $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility at Lake County's Libertyville campus. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

  • The $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility will be built on 21 acres in the northwestern part of Lake County's Libertyville campus.

      The $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility will be built on 21 acres in the northwestern part of Lake County's Libertyville campus. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 7/7/2023 6:33 PM

Construction of a consolidated communications and emergency operations center officially got underway Friday on the Lake County government campus in Libertyville.

More than 100 top fire and police officials, local politicians and others filled the seats and stood outside a tent set up for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility.

 

The long-sought center has been nicknamed "The ROC" to signify togetherness, strength and resiliency in what has been a lengthy, complicated process.

"There is a lot more work that has to be done before this facility opens in 2025 but this is a giant step forward," said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart, one of several speakers marking the occasion.

What began with a study 10 years ago has evolved to a 37,426-square-foot building designed to withstand tornadoes, generate its own power through solar and geothermal systems and weather extended outages.

Situated on 21 acres on the county campus north and west of Milwaukee Avenue and Winchester Road, the center will have space for 34 telecommunicator positions to serve dozens of Lake County fire and police departments and other essential needs.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Supporters say the communications hub will provide better and more efficient service by eliminating call transfers between jurisdictions and connecting participating agencies with uniform state-of-the art technology.

The center will house the consolidated Public Safety Answering Points, Lake County Emergency Management Agency and its Emergency Operations Center, and the Emergency Telephone System board.

Greg Formica, chief of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, said there are 85,000 calls annually for fire and emergency medical service in Lake County.

"This will bring the right resources to the right place in the shortest amount of time," he said of the new center.

Supporters, like Vernon Hills police Chief Patrick Kreis, emphasize the new center won't be governed by the county or Lake County Sheriff's Office, though they are participants.

"It's not just a building, it's a new organization," he said.

Lake County borrowed $30 million by issuing bonds and has designated $17 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project. Grants and other contributions make up the difference.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 