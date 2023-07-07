Groundbreaking gets 'The ROC' rolling in Libertyville

Rendering of the planned $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility at Lake County's Libertyville campus. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

Construction of a consolidated communications and emergency operations center officially got underway Friday on the Lake County government campus in Libertyville.

More than 100 top fire and police officials, local politicians and others filled the seats and stood outside a tent set up for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the $53.8 million Regional Operations and Communications facility.

The long-sought center has been nicknamed "The ROC" to signify togetherness, strength and resiliency in what has been a lengthy, complicated process.

"There is a lot more work that has to be done before this facility opens in 2025 but this is a giant step forward," said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart, one of several speakers marking the occasion.

What began with a study 10 years ago has evolved to a 37,426-square-foot building designed to withstand tornadoes, generate its own power through solar and geothermal systems and weather extended outages.

Situated on 21 acres on the county campus north and west of Milwaukee Avenue and Winchester Road, the center will have space for 34 telecommunicator positions to serve dozens of Lake County fire and police departments and other essential needs.

Supporters say the communications hub will provide better and more efficient service by eliminating call transfers between jurisdictions and connecting participating agencies with uniform state-of-the art technology.

The center will house the consolidated Public Safety Answering Points, Lake County Emergency Management Agency and its Emergency Operations Center, and the Emergency Telephone System board.

Greg Formica, chief of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, said there are 85,000 calls annually for fire and emergency medical service in Lake County.

"This will bring the right resources to the right place in the shortest amount of time," he said of the new center.

Supporters, like Vernon Hills police Chief Patrick Kreis, emphasize the new center won't be governed by the county or Lake County Sheriff's Office, though they are participants.

"It's not just a building, it's a new organization," he said.

Lake County borrowed $30 million by issuing bonds and has designated $17 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project. Grants and other contributions make up the difference.