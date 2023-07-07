Geneva railroad underpass closure delayed a week

The temporary closure of the Route 31 underpass in Geneva has been delayed a week, because the Union Pacific Railroad has not received its permits yet from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The monthlong closure will now start July 17.

The official detour will direct northbound motorists, including trucks, to take Fabyan Parkway east to Kirk Road, then north on Kirk to Route 64 in St. Charles, then west to Route 31. Southbound traffic will be directed to do the reverse.

The Union Pacific Railroad will be building abutments, wing walls and other support structures south of the existing bridge, as part of building a third rail line.

The new bridge will be constructed later because the railroad hasn't received the necessary supplies, according to a news release from the city of Geneva.