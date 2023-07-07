Geneva police to conduct training session July 18

Officers will be performing several shooting simulations and firing simunition rounds similar to paintballs. The simunition rounds will create minimal noise, but there may be a greater police presence in the area that day, police said.

Live ammunition will not be used, and police sirens will not be activated. Safety officers will be on site, and signs will be posted near the building. The training is expected to end around 4 p.m.