Cook County property transfers for May 11 to June 6, 2023

Arlington Heights

$560,000; 2562 E Haverhill Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Wiederholt Trust to Veronica Gallien

$540,000; 203 S Princeton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Gordon Earl Reichard Iii to Richard P Sora

$537,000; 1419 W Richmond St., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Matthew A Derbyshire to Charlie Bhavilai

$511,500; 640 S Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Carpenter Trust to Daniel Gajos

$450,000; 2336 N Lafayette St., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jennifer M Zirnginl to Mark Cunningham

$450,000; 1911 E Jonquil Terrace, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Joan Patricia Spilotro to Jenette Fritzshall

$427,500; 703 W Burning Tree Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Eva M Donoghue Trust to Gabriel Fuqua

$420,000; 1209 N Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Wayne Jackson to Evan Huff

$395,000; 638 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Karl Linden to Michael Ryan Genson

$390,000; 2708 N Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Madhu Sudhan Reddy Burujukindi to Aidarbek Abdykulov

$350,000; 3835 N Galena Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lydia Pelini to Salko Alihodzic

$340,000; 2700 S Embers Ln Unit A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Trupti Patel to Arshad Gulam

$327,000; 1144 S Haddow Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Rmk Trust to Jodi Elayne Stipes

$315,000; 151 W Wing St Unit 609, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Jjbd LLC to Brian P Mclaughlin

$302,000; 508 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Brent Urban to Nidhim Jacob

$295,000; 845 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Natalia Ekimovsky to Steven J Thomas

$270,000; 1010 N Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mellen Joint Trust to Custom Craft Properties LLC

$250,000; 1815 E Darryl Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Michael Drake to Rodica Damian

$217,500; 1615 E Central Rd Unit 215B, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gerald P Sommers to Eric Peters

$185,000; 2616 N Windsor Dr Unit 104, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Carles Cruz to Hema Keyur Bhatt

$182,000; 3944 Newport Way Unit 45D2, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Shadow Trust to William T Gross

$163,500; 711 E Falcon Dr Unit E104, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Rafael Moreno Jr to Michael Smolka

$130,000; 1519 N Windsor Dr Unit 109, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Judith T Bolotin to Eric Muratori

Barrington

$395,000; 410 E Oakwood Drive, Barrington; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Stewart Trust to Luis Landoni Gil

$346,000; 505 Concord Lane, Barrington; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Osborne Trust to Maxwell H Gancarz

$309,000; 219 James St., Barrington; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Mark E Werksman to Jeffrey Ibsen

Bartlett

$650,000; 173 Regency Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Suzana Nikolic to Ryan M Wiegel

$487,000; 1116 Dorchester Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Jahanzeb S Rizvi to Kruti Patel

$460,000; 1450 Canter Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Donna L Zielinski to Nermin Duratovic

$450,000; 385 Pinoak Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Otto W Feick to Myles Heck

$420,000; 447 Smoketree Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Anna Diserio to Megan Renee Gower

$411,000; 418 Cardinal Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Denges Trust to Jesse Mcmullan

$410,000; 371 S Western Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Bruce Getowicz to Vincent Acosta

$402,000; 1797 Penny Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Vaulene W Wages to Richard Baird

$398,000; 1296 Spaulding Road, Bartlett; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Nuhemi Morales to Daniel Galovich

$375,000; 1259 Horseshoe Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 19, 2023, by James E Borucki to Steven Johnson

$370,000; 1015 Congress Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Michael T Snider to Martin Sanchez Amador

$355,000; 1418 Quincy Bridge Court, Bartlett; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Fahad Siddiqui to Anne E Korponya

$340,000; 1452 Quincy Bridge Court, Bartlett; Sold on June 5, 2023, by James Peplow to Ryan Christensen

$282,500; 1710 Fairfax Cir W Unit 1, Bartlett; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Robert T Dodds to Kimberly Christine Garrisi

$273,000; 267 E Railroad Ave Unit 107, Bartlett; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Hunyady Family Trust to Thomas G Blando

$270,000; 1717 Fairfax Cir E Unit 1, Bartlett; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Beltway Capital LLC to Shaily Patel

$250,000; 526 Harbor Terrace, Bartlett; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Lynn Labedzki to Prerak Patel

$240,000; 503 Nicole Dr Unit 15D, Bartlett; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Anthony Perez to Selma Dzambegovic

$200,000; 346 Wilmington Dr Unit B2, Bartlett; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Rhonda M Molitor to Radek G Jadczak

$165,000; 750 Spruce Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Beverly L Carini to Fang Wang

Buffalo Grove

$780,000; 221 Hoffmann Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Kasturi Sireesha Gangumalla to Surya Kiran Kodeboyana

$627,500; 2181 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ronald J Derengowski

$620,000; 501 Ronnie Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Roman Levinson to Alex Stolper

$580,000; 1387 Green Knolls Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Srinivasa Rao Seelam to Phanish Chanda

$545,000; 486 Thorndale Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Louis E Windecker Jr to David Cheriamdom Korah

$526,000; 1292 Sandhurst Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Tomson George to Mehul K Patel

$498,500; 2426 Madiera Ln Unit 21-2426-3, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Chukwuma Eze to Xinyi Tu

$476,000; 171 University Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Phillip M Bilandzic to Michael A Nauert

$475,500; 210 W Fox Hill Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Bruce M Dubin to Vishal Bhatia

$474,000; 788 Chaucer Way, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Harold Kabb to An Ji

$407,000; 420 Lauren Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Jack A Mackey to Wallace D Kehr

$385,000; 988 Whitehall Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Harris Trust to Gillian M Falknor

$381,000; 1545 Anderson Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Yatin Malik

$370,000; 290 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Hill Trust to Mayukh Karmakar

$344,000; 840 Weidner Rd Unit 502, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Joanne M Lang to Amedeo Derango

$327,000; 1111 Lockwood Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Sharyn Friedman to Vaseekaran Janarthanam

$290,000; 984 Harvest Cir Unit 13-802, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Madhur Kumar to Jeeva Heavenslin Vedaraj

$286,000; 125 N Buffalo Grove Rd Unit 211, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Elizabeth Lerner to Edward May

$262,000; 27 Buckingham Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Construction Rehab Services Ll to Byambasuren Batsaikhan

$230,000; 364 Satinwood Ct N, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Herbert D Hafft to Nicole Moritz

$225,000; 10 Old Oak Dr Unit 202, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Vladlena Skomorokhova to Aidina Kurmanrekova

$213,000; 671 Hapsfield Ln Unit 207, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Kim Nam Soon to Pavlo Perehinets

$168,000; 695 Grove Dr Unit 206, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Rogdan Popa to Alexander T Matijevic

$165,000; 1147 Miller Ln Unit 101, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Anna Orloff to Zhangjin Xu

Deer Park

$685,000; 23788 W Hearthside Drive, Deer Park; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Glenn T Broj to Jason A Tondelli

$570,000; 21878 N Farm Road, Deer Park; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Brett Hartman to Piotr Stoklosa

Des Plaines

$412,000; 2164 Westview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Elmer W Steinbeck to Paul Gaug

$400,000; 799 Graceland Ave Unit 302A, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2023, by John T Arndt to Kimberly Conradi

$400,000; 1409 S 5th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Prawica Trust to Thomas Carey Iii

$385,000; 1176 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Esteban Lee to Christopher Ryan Dziagwa

$375,000; 340 W Kathleen Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Mark Antonio Rivera

$372,500; 2024 Birch St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jose Rodriguez to Daniela Toma

$341,000; 427 Radcliffe Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Victor M Lara to Silvia Heras

$325,000; 1680 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Jeremy D Biewer to Joseph De Leon

$315,000; 625 Devonshire Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Fiduciary Partners Trust Co Tr to Waldemar Ruszala

$267,500; 8830 Dee Rd Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Smaji Feka to Talha Yousuf

$250,000; 8700 Gregory Ln Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Ramesh K Thakkar to Hira Kamran

$190,000; 555 Graceland Ave Unit 203, Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Chablewski Trust to Shirley Genel Burton

$189,500; 647 Metropolitan Way Unit 413L, Des Plaines; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Anthony Reeves to Brian Michael Kowalkowski

$182,500; 940 Beau Dr Unit 309, Des Plaines; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Katherine M Craddick to Ergun Ozakdag

$165,000; 9376 Bay Colony Dr Unit 2N, Des Plaines; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Elaine T Schubert to Wioleta Dubiel

$160,000; 9436 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1W, Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Stolarski Trust to Yarosh S Albarwari

$145,000; 9500 Dee Rd Unit 1B, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Edward Andrews to Erin G Verzosa

$111,000; 1363 Perry St Unit 2B, Des Plaines; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Moses Investments LLC

Elk Grove Village

$443,000; 300 Kingsbridge Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jonson Trust to Trineo Harnandez

$430,000; 200 Kingsbridge Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Nicole J Gomez to Aric T Benjamin

$429,000; 1316 Carlisle Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Goldstar Construction LLC to Mary E Dalton

$362,500; 232 Parkchester Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Sanders Trust to Alyssa Mills

$295,000; 550 Northampton Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Susan C Bergman to Carlos J Lopez

$294,500; 932 Mayfair Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 12, 2023, by William Peter Schroeder to Amer Shaikh

$260,000; 815 Leicester Rd Unit A318, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Tom D Oates to Kimberly Kuta

$251,500; 655 Perrie Dr Unit 207, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Yhushua Benzik to Anita Kurek

$250,000; 1271 Carswell Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Donna M Wade to Doug Piar

$239,000; 827 Spring Creek Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Robert J Witting to Della K Witting

$238,000; 1087 Talbots Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Dohra Family Trust to Kathleen Scala

$149,000; 115 Boardwalk St Unit 115 6, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Bryan Pearson to Param Enterprices Inc

Hanover Park

$420,000; 1832 Saint Clair Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by George D Dahm to Bijo Thomas Mathew

$419,000; 1883 Lucille Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Ujas A Gohel to Keyur Parikh

$384,000; 2130 Green Bridge Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Rouslan Iovtchev to Gunakar V Golagana

$375,000; 7925 Berkshire Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Jenise E Cabrera Loos to Cole Bumpus

$340,000; 5767 Ring Court, Hanover Park; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Claudia Rivera to Angeles Aguilera

$340,000; 5503 Cambridge Way, Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Saeed Trust to Amrit Kaur

$332,500; 1611 Edison Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Q Family Homes LLC to Navinchandra Shah

$331,000; 3920 Shoreline Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Shawn L Kradle to Sudheer Kunjilal Ballare

$305,000; 4213 Cove Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Witold Niziolek to Janusz Dowidowski

$295,000; 2211 Camden Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Jeanne M Cesario to Ostap Yarovyi

$290,000; 1607 Garland Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Robert Sommerio Jr to Javier Garduno Marin

$287,000; 1960 Park Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Salvador Castaneda to David Garcia Lara

$275,000; 4069 Lakeside Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Matilde Mora to Adelaida Villa

$270,000; 3950 Nautilus Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Sudhir Shah to Yogeshkumar Sharma

$265,000; 2086 Millpond Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Stn Properties LLC to Aemal Safi

$265,000; 1385 Windjammer Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Lila Paczkowska Cico to Natalie Krepulec

$201,000; 1733 Fulton Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Justin Hauser to Gavin Frey

$196,000; 6145 Kit Carson Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Farhan Qureshi to Patrycja Roksana Kedzierska

$195,000; 1280 Court E, Hanover Park; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Merijo Swire

$112,000; 1365 Fremont Dr Unit 12, Hanover Park; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to 170 S Porter LLC

Hoffman Estates

$685,000; 1386 Fox Path Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Dailey Joint Trust to Samira Syed

$588,000; 1605 Camelot Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jason A Tondelli to Brian Whitfield

$518,000; 4990 Dukesberry Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Steven A Amieri to Jeffery Danzinger

$425,000; 2050 Colchester Ave., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Heidi L Calamia to Sean Juroviesky

$415,000; 4509 Opal Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Yaroslav Koneko to Joseph F Schroeder Iii

$405,000; 935 W Firestone Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Florence Sulari to Parag Shah

$405,000; 395 Aberdeen St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Danute Kubit Fafara to Eric Grywusiewicz

$390,000; 2069 Cabrillo Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Mohammed H Ali to Manapbek Katkeldiev

$123,000; 1880 Bonnie Ln Unit 206, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Ventsislav Ivanov to Felipe Riveera

Inverness

$417,500; 600 Scots Court, Inverness; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Rostyslaw Zbotaniw to Zbigniew Stojanowicz

Lake Barrington

$545,000; 915 Longmeadow Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Robert K Miller to Steven Charles Shadrick

$480,000; 816 Golf Ln Unit 998, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Michael J Rada to Allen Ballerini

$360,000; 320 Oak Hill Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Christine G Herbert

$351,000; 275 Oak Hill Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 1, 2023, by Semock Trust to Gabriela Jasovic

$315,000; 1301 Oak Hill Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 5, 2023, by Cary J Schorsch to Amelia C Mcardle

$240,000; 107 Foxwood Ln Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Middleton Trust to Gary S Downing

Long Grove

$765,000; 1378 Manassas Lane, Long Grove; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Eric Howell to Ofer Sherker

$656,000; 4620 Forest Edge Lane, Long Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Melvin J Mayster to Timothy Duhig

$650,000; 4618 Forest Edge Lane, Long Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Brunner Trust to John T Clery

$635,000; 4662 Red Wing Lane, Long Grove; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Richard J Silverman to Parul Verma

$133,000; 6766 W Creekside Road, Long Grove; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Budsok LLC to Patricia Colin

$110,000; 4469 Kettering Drive, Long Grove; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Muamet Dibra to Betty Salimi

Mount Prospect

$650,000; 901 S Golfview Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 16, 2023, by David Kloser to Eric G Brown

$555,000; 1101 W Ash Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Douglas Palamo to Kayleen Enriquez Patriarca

$551,000; 2003 E Hopi Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Matthew Mcgrath to James W Tully

$545,000; 401 E Berkshire Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Rebecca A Lasswell to Robert Hickok

$475,000; 1819 Buckthorn Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Timothy P Dowling to David Kifarkis

$428,000; 670 W Bel Aire Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Michelle Grahn to Vito Lampignano

$422,500; 1513 Stonegate Mnr, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Saroja Ravi to Bekniyaz Akshayev

$400,000; 1814 Buckthorn Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Bressie Trust to Bernard R Pawlowski

$385,000; 1711 W Lincoln St., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Ceci Trust to Jack W Shea

$380,000; 303 S William St., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Mark Andrew Fasick to Joseph E Scarpaci

$378,000; 311 S Main St., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Agustin E Barrios to Vanessa Vanessa

$230,000; 1048 N Boxwood Dr Unit 6, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Connolly Capital LLC to Luis Eduardo Camacho Aranda

$229,000; 736 Dempster St Unit A208, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Saimir Serani to Anastasiya Marysyak

$120,000; 725 Huntington, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Gangadhar Gundavaram

North Barrington

$626,000; 475 Brookside Road, North Barrington; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Alyssa B Clevenger to Jason Coolick

$582,000; 25020 W Indian Trail Road, North Barrington; Sold on June 6, 2023, by Mark R Gray to William Reidy

$226,000; 160 Clover Hill Lane, North Barrington; Sold on May 25, 2023, by Michael J Schroeder to Tudor Pascal

Palatine

$700,000; 720 S White Willow Bay, Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Craig A Johnson to Niki Mehta

$620,000; 258 S Brookdale Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jonathon P Kinyon Vandersnick to Joseph Lowe

$611,000; 1132 W Whytecliff Road, Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Stillwater Usa LLC to Shu Fang Sherry Yeh

$515,000; 232 S Quentin Road, Palatine; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Annette Marin to Tomasz Marcinkowski

$490,000; 102 S Linden Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Hvrml Trust to Keil Necas

$430,000; 518 N Everett Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Patrick J Gara to Ryan Hong

$375,000; 50 N Plum Grove Rd Unit 201E, Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Richard D Holby Iii to Kimiyo Sumiyoshi

$345,000; 36 E Heatherlea Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Maribeth Casey to Vipul A Desai

$340,000; 235 N Smith St Unit 510, Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Haney 2018 Trust to Kathryn Klinger

$339,500; 633 Eisenhower Court, Palatine; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Aravan Cargo Inc to John T Hobscheid

$261,000; 1389 E Evergreen Dr Unit 06, Palatine; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Steven J Rossem to Andrea Tancredi

$237,000; 1480 N Denton Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Nathaniel R Groh to Maureen A Grand Stzahuz

$210,000; 26 S Pine St., Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Pratt Trust to Justin W Ehrhardt

$210,000; 1275 E Baldwin Ln Unit 606, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2023, by 801 Brook LLC to Ashley Lauren Budzioch

$209,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 107, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Eunjung Lee to Tiago Pereira De Souza

$195,000; 111 S Baybrook Dr Unit 214, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Rebirth Limited Partnership to Gopal K Patel

$187,000; 245 S Park Ln Unit 305, Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Aleksander Golba to Ravi Gupta

$183,500; 1100 E Randville Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Harry Shanov to Cristina Tinbalist

$183,000; 1351 E Wyndham Cir Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Charles Gawronski to Viga Chicago LLC

$180,000; 3000 Bayside Dr Unit 210, Palatine; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Elzbieta Mazurkiewicz to Joana Kowalczyk

$116,000; 221 W Johnson St Unit 2A, Palatine; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Jose Cabral to Alina Mihailenco

$110,000; 950 E Wilmette Rd Unit 121, Palatine; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Shannon Grudewicz to Caitlin Hanscom

Prospect Heights

$113,000; 931 Jonathon Ct Unit 106, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Tcd Dee Rd LLC to Vincenzo Cairo

Rolling Meadows

$378,500; 2408 George St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Cheryl L Terzo to Eric Senft

$370,000; 4601 Magnolia Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Eugene M Miller Trust to Paul Klopke

$321,000; 3 Pepperell On Asbury, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Brandon J Mays to Christina R Neal

$252,000; 3135 Town Square Dr Unit 207, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 12, 2023, by William D Powes to Julie Cook

$220,000; 4603 Thorntree Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Harsh Muthal to Anthony Deering

$197,500; 5200 Carriageway Dr Unit 310, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Beata Kulach to Noman Kaba

$130,000; 5000 Carriageway Dr Unit 103, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Michele Swiatkowski to Radoslava Krachmarov

Roselle

$580,000; 110 Picton Road, Roselle; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Gary P Grasch to James Kiszynski

$444,000; 300 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Myoung Soo Lah

$410,000; 743 N Woodfield Trail, Roselle; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Kryglewski Trust to Andrei Ciuntu

$395,000; 350 Windsor Drive, Roselle; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Dipendra Chowdhary to Sargon R Gorges

$368,000; 655 Briarwood Lane, Roselle; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Elzbieta J Buczynski to Damian Niemas

$348,000; 33 Rosemont Ave., Roselle; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Arein L Kalic to Henry S Zarnowiecki

$343,000; 6N150 Garden Ave., Roselle; Sold on May 30, 2023, by Balwinder Randhawa to Jacey Lynn Strohecker

$333,500; 520 Spring St., Roselle; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Jessica Johnston to Svitlana Manyk

$205,000; 613 Carlsbad Trail, Roselle; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Beth Fleming Allen to Jvl Properties LLC

$120,000; 540 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on May 26, 2023, by Gpatrick Homes LLC to Santosh Kumar Garimella

Schaumburg

$540,000; 104 Branchwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Alpha Real Estate Group LLC to Khaja Syed Mohammad Maghrabi

$520,000; 2241 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 17, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Khuder Katush

$515,000; 204 Glenridge Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gross Trust to Ather Ahmed

$434,000; 1530 Coventry Road, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Stargate Investments LLC Serie to Kalpesh S Parikh

$390,000; 330 Wingate Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jeanne A Arnold to Neelesh Gupta

$380,000; 433 S Salem Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Ryan David Stumpf to Jasvinder Singh Banga

$375,000; 712 Dante Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Freedom Mtg Corp to Rattan Rajput

$369,000; 125 Sumac Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Czajkowski Trust to Grzegorz Robert Hryniewicki

$340,000; 832 Sienna Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jesslca N Castellanos to Mona Patel

$325,500; 2328 Sedgfield Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Hiroshi Ueda to Song Kil Pyon

$315,000; 1611 Orchard Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Ashok B Kadam to Vipin Asava

$296,500; 415 Pleasant Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Deborah Eichhorn to Liam Emini

$291,500; 1933 Whittier Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2023, by John Livesay to Boyan A Savici

$255,000; 2002 Oxford Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Nicole M Acosta to Nicolas Sorrentino

$250,000; 226 Scarsdale Ct Unit D2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Zachary L Dunning to Lauryn E Bennett

$246,000; 830 Knottingham Dr Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Dhaval Kansagara to Mykhaylo Horodylovskyy

$245,000; 304 Glasgow Ln Unit W2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Daniel A Herlo to Rashid Zaffer

$237,000; 1669 Autumn Ave Unit A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jayma K Appleby to Taylor Ventress

$237,000; 138 Nauset Ln Unit 138, Schaumburg; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Dieter W Rukhaberlen to Kevin Cho

$235,000; 913 Knottingham Dr Unit 1A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Alison Gnesda to Ziba Savodje

$230,000; 1730 Autumn Ave Unit B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Wood Trust to Silvina Adan

$225,000; 2228 Brent Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Jatinkumar Patel

$222,500; 214 Maplebrook Ct Unit X1, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Elizbeth Clarke to Diane L Hartzman

$218,000; 74 Larch Ct Unit D, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Premo Trust to Keith J Wiener

$212,000; 1320 Wakeby Ln Unit 1320, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Michael V Mancini to Roland Giffey

$208,000; 815 Pondview Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 12, 2023, by James C Schroeder to Diana Chavez

$207,000; 2231 Flower Ct Unit 127, Schaumburg; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Kristen Deering to Mounir Khlafa

$202,500; 600 Academy Ct Unit 600, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Yanamadula Trust to Nikhil Shah

$185,000; 554 Manor Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Marion E Murphy to Seanette R Zapple

$181,000; 1939 Heron Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Dmd Investment Group LLC

$150,000; 1926 Prairie Sq Unit 231, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by George H Stanchewa to Nadejda Kerova

$147,000; 617 Limerick Ln Unit 1-A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lehigh Groups LLC to Josh B Moldovan

$142,500; 2000 Ela Road, Schaumburg; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Hooker Trust to Marlon S Gualberto

$100,000; 711 Dartmouth Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Mary Pieszko to Matthew Ardiente

Streamwood

$525,000; 117 Grey Fox Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Erdenechimeg Bayarra to Habibulloh Ali

$350,000; 9 Woodmar Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Kazimierz Wisniewski to Stella Wang

$340,000; 1407 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Victoria Mostov to Kenneth S Jenke Jr

$340,000; 116 Canton Lane, Streamwood; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Scott Wagner to El Hachemi Bouhoui

$338,000; 237 Dato Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Carlisle Trust to Faye Belarmino Gillett

$335,000; 45 Blue Stem Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Joyce L May to Nabiha Sabiri

$310,000; 207 Locksley Dr Unit 4008, Streamwood; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Greg Lockhart to Pedro Luis Olascoaga

$250,000; 820 Post Place, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mariana Hanson to Victor Manuel Almora Damirez

$250,000; 276 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Adrian Kirchey to Crecenciano Modesto

$249,000; 1306 E Kennedy Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Tariq Ahmed to Teresa Mirabella

$155,000; 601 Garden Cir Unit 1, Streamwood; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Matthew Ipsen to Shyamal Patel

Tower Lakes

$775,000; 318 E Lake Shore Drive, Tower Lakes; Sold on June 2, 2023, by Julie L Beal to Mary Fagan

$627,500; 25382 N Wren Road, Tower Lakes; Sold on May 31, 2023, by Bruce W Peterson to James Guy Lombardi

Wheeling

$490,000; 1113 S Elmhurst Road, Wheeling; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Sokhoeun Ven to Reynaldo Ariza

$438,000; 738 Kristy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Tatiana Lipovskaya to Vladyslav Bielov

$437,500; 48 E Hintz Road, Wheeling; Sold on May 11, 2023, by East Hintz Road LLC to Domenico C Amoroso

$379,000; 100 Prairie Park Dr Unit 611, Wheeling; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Brigaglia Trust to Felicia Bridge

$318,500; 235 11th St Unit C, Wheeling; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Pamela Aho to Allison Pipech

$312,500; 906 Edward St., Wheeling; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Glody Trust to Gregory Batelli

$300,000; 353 E Norman Lane, Wheeling; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Uven Properties LLC to Alexis Oropeza

$260,000; 710 Mill Cir Unit 204, Wheeling; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Raisa Bumar to Kritivath C Inthaly

$201,000; 916 Woodland Drive, Wheeling; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Marilee R Cederlund Trust to Andriy Kuznyetsov

$175,000; 560 W Lodge Trl Unit C, Wheeling; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Rory C Smith to Vadym Zomchak

$165,500; 571 Fairway View Dr Unit 3J, Wheeling; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Julie Chubchenko to Andrei Shchegolev

$140,000; 267 12th St Unit 65, Wheeling; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Marcia M Lehmann to Dhaivat Adhyaru

$106,000; 540 W Lodge Trl Unit E, Wheeling; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Noel Miranda to Homevestments LLC

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.