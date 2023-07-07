Butterfly Walk at Grant Woods North

Join local butterfly monitor Carla Schmakel on a walk along prairie paths to learn how to identify butterflies and their habitats. The Birds & Butterflies walk, sponsored by the Lake County Audubon Society, will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at Grant Woods Forest Preserve North near Lake Villa. Participants also will keep an eye out for breeding birds. Visit the events and outings section at lakecountyaudubon.org/ for information and to register.