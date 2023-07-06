Two firefighters hurt in St. Charles townhouse blaze sparked by lightning

Two St. Charles firefighters were hurt Wednesday evening battling a townhouse fire that caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to two units.

Firefighters were called to the townhouse complex on the 100 block of Birch Lane at about 7 p.m. after neighbors reported smoke in their units.

Fire and smoke was visible from a two-story, multifamily building. No one was inside either unit when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials said the blaze spread throughout the building because no one was home to report it.

The condition of the two injured firefighters is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by a lightning strike from storms that rolled through the area shortly before the fire was discovered.