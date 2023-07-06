 

Three businesses fail Lake County tobacco compliance checks

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/6/2023 10:05 AM

Three businesses failed tobacco compliance checks conducted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in May and June, officials reported Thursday.

The compliance checks are intended to ensure businesses selling tobacco/nicotine products display proper signage and are following appropriate identification procedures to ensure products are not sold to anyone under the age of 21.

 

Businesses found in violation include: Smoke Zone, 26481 W. Grand Ave., Ingleside; LB Mart, 5075 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; and Phillips 66, 41452 N. Green Bay Road, Wadsworth.

Seventy other businesses passed the checks, according to the sheriff's office.

