Three businesses fail Lake County tobacco compliance checks
Updated 7/6/2023 10:05 AM
Three businesses failed tobacco compliance checks conducted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in May and June, officials reported Thursday.
The compliance checks are intended to ensure businesses selling tobacco/nicotine products display proper signage and are following appropriate identification procedures to ensure products are not sold to anyone under the age of 21.
Businesses found in violation include: Smoke Zone, 26481 W. Grand Ave., Ingleside; LB Mart, 5075 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; and Phillips 66, 41452 N. Green Bay Road, Wadsworth.
Seventy other businesses passed the checks, according to the sheriff's office.
