Three businesses fail Lake County tobacco compliance checks

Three businesses failed tobacco compliance checks conducted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in May and June, officials reported Thursday.

The compliance checks are intended to ensure businesses selling tobacco/nicotine products display proper signage and are following appropriate identification procedures to ensure products are not sold to anyone under the age of 21.

Businesses found in violation include: Smoke Zone, 26481 W. Grand Ave., Ingleside; LB Mart, 5075 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; and Phillips 66, 41452 N. Green Bay Road, Wadsworth.

Seventy other businesses passed the checks, according to the sheriff's office.