The '80s rule at Hanover Park's Wednesday night concert series
Updated 7/6/2023 10:50 AM
Hanover Park is contributing to the free summer concert scene with its Wednesday Night Live! series.
Its remaining shows of the season feature The Breakfast Club playing popular hits from the '80s on July 19 and premier ZZ Top tribute band Eliminator on Aug. 2.
Both shows begin at 7 p.m. at the Hanover Park Sports Complex, 1200 Sycamore Ave.
The Breakfast Club is a high energy band with an extensive playlist that will keep people singing and dancing all night.
Hailing from Chicago, Eliminator has gained its reputation with coast-to-coast performances for nearly three decades.
The concerts will be canceled in cases of inclement weather. The village will make the decision before 4 p.m. and post it on its Facebook page and website.
