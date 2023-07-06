Shots fired on Arlington Avenue in Elgin

The Elgin Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Arlington Avenue.

Police responded at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday and confirmed shots had been fired at some point during the previous two days, officials said in an alert on social media.

If you have information about the gunfire, call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 with "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more options.