Police: Mundelein man had 'ghost gun' near festival

A 19-year-old man who had a loaded "ghost gun" in his backpack near the Mundelein Community Days festival Monday has been charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Brandon Rojas of Mundelein was being held Thursday at the Lake County jail on $500,000 bail. He would have to post $50,000 to be released pending trial. His next court hearing is July 14.

Police responded to the area of 300 Plaza Circle, where Community Days was being held, about 9:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the Lake County state's attorney's office, a woman told an officer at Community Days her daughter saw someone with a gun.

Police said they were told a man dropped a handgun on the pedestrian bridge and then put it in his backpack.

Rojas was located based on a witness description. Police said he was carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun, determined to be a polymer ghost gun without serial numbers, in his backpack. He did not have a Firearm Owner's Identification card or a concealed carry license, police said.

Police searched Rojas' home and determined he was acting alone and there was no additional threat to public safety. Police said Rojas had no plans to use the handgun or harm anyone.

He faces four felony counts of aggravated use of a weapon. Bail was set Wednesday, and Rojas remains in custody.

Investigators are working to gather more details on the gun and how Rojas obtained it, police said.