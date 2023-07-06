Classic car show Sunday at Elgin History Museum

The Elgin History Museum will host a classic car show and museum store sale Sunday.

The car show is open to all years, makes and models of cars. Registration is $15 for car owners and goes from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will feature live music from Flat Creek HWY and Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones Band. Taqueria El Cokito will have tacos for sale. Entry to the museum is free.

Top 40 awards for the car show will be announced at the end of the event. The Chicagoland TBird club will have separate awards.