Boil order remains in effect for portion of Elmhurst

A precautionary boil order remained in effect for a portion of Elmhurst on Thursday as contractor worked to replace about 50 feet of broken water main, city officials said.

The work was expected to be complete by the end of the day, according to the city. Water samples then were expected to be delivered in the evening to help determine when the order can be lifted.

Under the order, water for consumption should be boiled, but water from the tap can still be used to bathe and clean.

For boil order protocols, visit www.elmhurst.org/1586/Precautionary-Boil-Orders. For updates and a map of the affected area, visit Elmhurst.org.