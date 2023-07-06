Access to urgent care in Northwest suburbs gets a boost

Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg presents Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle with $1 million in federal funding for urgent care access at the county's Arlington Heights Health Center, which serves residents of the Northwest suburbs and the 8th Congressional District. Courtesy of Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi's office

Access to urgent care for residents of Arlington Heights and surrounding areas received a boost Thursday when U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi presented $1 million in federal funding to county and municipal leaders.

The Schaumburg Democrat secured the money, which will be used to purchase new medical equipment for Cook County Health's Arlington Heights Health Center, as part of this year's government funding package.

"Having a wife who is an anesthesiologist and a brother who is an internist, I know very well the importance of having a top-notch medical system in place to provide quality care for those who need it, when they need it," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. "That's why I was glad to secure $1 million in funding for the Cook County Public Health System's new urgent care center in Arlington Heights, which will go a long way towards improving the county's health system and getting residents across the region the care they deserve through a new urgent care center."

Accepting the check were Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, and Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha Jr.

"We are thrilled that we are going to be able to offer these urgent care services to the communities we serve in and around the Arlington Heights area," Rocha said. "We are committed to ensuring that patients can access the right care at the right time at the right place, and projects like this make that happen."

Resources to be covered by the funding include an urgent care mobile unit, a mobile X-ray, an ultrasound machine and backup, cardiac monitors, exam surgical lights, a central monitor at nurses stations, an EKG machine, such general medical supplies as stretchers and testing kits, and general office supplies like computers and printers.

The upgrades are expected to be completed later this year.

The Arlington Heights Health Center is at 3250 N. Arlington Heights Road, Suite 300. It is one of 14 health centers operated by Cook County Health and serves the county's Northwest suburbs.

Distinct from the policy-oriented Cook County Department of Public Health, Cook County Health is a direct provider of health care services at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Provident Hospital, and four pharmacies, in addition to the 14 health centers.