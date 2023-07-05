Woman charged with killing man in DUI crash near Winfield

A woman has been charged with killing a man in drunk-driving crash near Winfield.

Christine M. Brocious, 36, of the 7000 block of Mather Avenue in Chicago Ridge, is accused of killing Jorgo Cukali and severely injuring Nastika Cukali on June 29, according to DuPage County court records.

Brocious is charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, disobeying a traffic signal, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driving without insurance.

The crash happened at 10:36 p.m. Thursday at Winfield and Mack roads near Winfield, according to the charges.

Nastika Cukali suffered a traumatic brain injury, a broken neck, sternum and ribs, and a collapsed lung, according to the charges.

An arrest warrant had not been issued as of Wednesday afternoon. The DuPage County sheriff's office could not be reached for comment.

A GoFundMe.com page has been established to help the Cukali family. According to an obituary for Jorgo, Nastika is his sister.