 

Sheriff's police: Woman was firing pistol into Diamond Lake near Mundelein for fun

  • Kristy A. Shibli

Updated 7/5/2023 4:49 PM

A 46-year-old woman is facing a felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm after authorities said she shot into Diamond Lake near Mundelein for fun Monday night.

Kristy A. Shibli, of the 19200 block of West Fairview Drive near Mundelein, is being held at Lake County jail on $50,000 bail. She would need to post $5,000 to be released pending trial.

 

Lake County sheriff's officials said a man called 911 around 10 p.m. Monday to report a woman on a dock shooting toward his boat, which had five passengers on board.

Deputies arrived and determined Shibli, who lived near the dock, was shooting into the lake for fun and believed the sound of fireworks being set off in the area would mask the sound of her gunfire, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said investigators don't believe the woman intended to shoot at the boat.

Investigators took Shibli's pistol and have asked state police to verify whether she has a permit for it.

