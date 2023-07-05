Police investigate fatal head-on crash in Elmhurst

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between two vehicles in Elmhurst that has closed a portion of St. Charles Road.

Elmhurst police officials posted about the crash on the department's Facebook page at 6 a.m.

Police said St. Charles Road is closed between York Street and Poplar Avenue and are urging motorists to avoid the area.

It's unclear how many were killed or injured in the crash.