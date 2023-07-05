Lake County water emergency enters fourth day, forces shutdown of Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center

A water outage continued to affect many residents in southern Lake County on Wednesday and resulted in the closure of a local water park.

Distribution of free bottled water for affected residents in Kildeer, Hawthorn Woods and nearby parts of unincorporated Lake County continued Wednesday, too, courtesy of the villages and the Salvation Army.

Bottles are available to Aqua Illinois customers at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 Midlothian Road, while supplies last.

That same water park was closed Wednesday because of the crisis.

"We will reopen as soon as water service is restored and we can safely operate," an emailed statement from the village read.

The service outage began Sunday morning. Roughly 1,200 Aqua Illinois customers were affected, and most got water service back by Monday night.

A leaking fire hydrant in Hawthorn Woods initially was believed to be the culprit. But even after that leak was repaired, some folks' taps remained dry, indicating problems elsewhere in the system.

Some dry customers should have service today, Aqua spokeswoman Brittany Tressler said.

Water from elsewhere in Aqua's regional service area will be used to fill the company's tank in Hawthorn Woods and help maintain system pressure, she said.

All Aqua customers in the affected communities should refrain from watering lawns and plants Wednesday, she said.

Affected customers who now have running water should continue boiling that water for at least five minutes before using it. That order will remain active until laboratory tests confirm water quality is fully restored, Lake County spokesman Alex Carr said.

The Aqua Illinois water system in the region is based near Midlothian and Old McHenry roads. It includes two groundwater wells, an ion exchange system to treat the water supply, a 370,000-gallon water storage reservoir and miles of water mains.

Aqua Illinois is updating customers online at aquawater.com/iljuly2023.php.