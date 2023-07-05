Lake County crash data available online
Updated 7/5/2023 4:43 PM
The Lake County Division of Transportation recently launched a new online interactive dashboard that shows crash data on all roads countywide. The information used in planning and designing road projects now can be accessed by the public. Visit lakecountyil.gov/CrashData.
