Chicago man faces gun, drug charges in DuPage County

A Chicago felon has been charged with armed violence and multiple drug crimes after being stopped for speeding in Oak Brook.

Bail was set at $250,000 Wednesday morning for Hector Durruthy, 51, of the 4000 block of South Campbell Avenue.

At 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, a state trooper stopped a vehicle that was traveling 105 mph in a 60 mph zone along Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Durruthy was the driver. He was taken into custody after a trooper reported smelling cannabis and seeing cannabis scraps.

When troopers searched the car, they found a loaded .380 Taurus handgun in the center console, the news release said. They also found 44 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, six grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, two bags of amphetamine pills, six MDMA (ecstasy) pills and one gram of LSD paper tabs, authorities said.

Durruthy is charged with one count of armed violence, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.