Batavia trying to reschedule fireworks, but it won't be tonight

Batavia city officials are working with the Batavia Fireworks Committee to reschedule a fireworks show that was abruptly canceled Tuesday night, but it will not occur tonight.

The show was supposed to go on at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. But the computerized system that detonates the fireworks failed, forcing a last-minute cancellation.

The fireworks event is run by the committee, and paid for by donations. The city donates police and fire services.