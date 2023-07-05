Batavia trying to reschedule fireworks, but it won't be tonight
Updated 7/5/2023 10:19 AM
Batavia city officials are working with the Batavia Fireworks Committee to reschedule a fireworks show that was abruptly canceled Tuesday night, but it will not occur tonight.
The show was supposed to go on at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. But the computerized system that detonates the fireworks failed, forcing a last-minute cancellation.
The fireworks event is run by the committee, and paid for by donations. The city donates police and fire services.
Article Comments
