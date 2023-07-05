 

Batavia mayor envisions rec center near annexed Moose Lodge property

  Jeffrey Schielke

    Jeffrey Schielke

 
By Jonah Nink
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 7/5/2023 3:37 PM

The Batavia City Council voted Monday to annex the Moose Lodge near Route 31 from the Mooseheart Child City and School property.

Community and Economic Development Director Scott Buening said the agreement will allow the lodge at 1535 S. Batavia Ave. to retain six video gambling cabinets, among other allowances.

 

"The city allows only five, but based on the terms of the agreement, they would be allowed to have up to six during the term of the annexation agreement, which is 20 years," Buening said.

"(Allowances) do include rezoning of the property into a public facility institutional district that allows the existing parking situation to continue," he added. "It allows them to connect to all city facilities upon redevelopment of the property or expansion of the property."

City documents show that the lodge also will be granted an E-1 Church and Club liquor license.

The lodge agreed to extend the sidewalk along the north side of Millview to Batavia Avenue, and dedicate 40 feet from the centerline of right of way for Batavia Avenue upon further development of the property, according to city documents.

The playing field at the west end of the property also will be annexed, according to city documents.

"If the park district wants to build a recreation center, I can't think of a better place to have it than right across from the high school," Mayor Jeffery Schielke said. "I think there's a lot of opportunities Mooseheart has given us."

Aldermen Mark Uher, Abby Beck and Tony Malay voted against the annexation, with Uher citing the inclusion of gambling machines.

"The only thing I disagree with (in) this is the gaming," Uher said. "Everyone knows my stance on gaming."

The property already is connected to city water and electrical utilities, and the field is on city electricity, according to city documents.

