Bailey to challenge Trump-backed congressman downstate

Darren Bailey, the former state senator who was badly defeated in his challenge to Gov. J.B. Pritzker last November, is running for Congress.

Bailey will challenge five-term incumbent Mike Bost, who represents the 12th District, in the Republican primary. Both Bost and Bailey were backed by former President Donald Trump in their respective races last year, with Trump hosting a rally for Bailey just before the primary.

In a statement, Bost's campaign manager, Myles Nelson, said it was a "shame" that Bailey would make a run and "divide conservatives."

