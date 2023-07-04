Lake County property transfers for May 23-24, 2023

Antioch

$360,000; 845 Tiffany Road, Antioch; Sold on May 24, 2023, by George W Rigert to Curt Barnes

$360,000; 38796 N Kenmore Road, Antioch; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Kyle Bryant to Mark A Vercollone

$336,000; 656 Cameron Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Peter C Tamburrino to Logan Hartmann

$220,000; 25176 W Linden Lane, Antioch; Sold on May 24, 2023, by 25716 Linden LLC to Lindsay Jablonski

Beach Park

$315,000; 38433 N Creek Court, Beach Park; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ramon Diaz to Christopher Loy

Grayslake

$370,000; 923 Tylerton Circle, Grayslake; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Brian Patrick Hanley to Steven Roeser

$370,000; 33386 N Sears Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Christopher Michael Mclaughlin to Matthew Ruse

$246,000; 1041 Chadwick Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Emilia M Pickenpaugh to Eliberto Garcia III

Gurnee

$315,000; 3505 Ellis Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Anthony Ramos to Graciela Mendez Torres

$299,500; 1892 Butternut Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Jeremiah S Doxey to Thalia A Carrillo

Highland Park

$340,000; 1448 Chantilly Blvd., Highland Park; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Krelman Trust to Craig Davishoff

Island Lake

$389,500; 1980 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Alicekumar Jayeshbhai Patel

Kildeer

$684,000; 23224 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on May 23, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Geri Sorenson

Lake Forest

$650,000; 1230 Oak Knoll Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Co Trust to Scott Friedrich

$355,000; 1350 N Western Ave Unit 308, Lake Forest; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Michael Mcintyre to Timothy Lynn

Lake Villa

$500,000; 346 Pines Blvd., Lake Villa; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Joyce A Greene to Harold Greene Jr

$490,000; 468 Sandlewood Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Dietz Trust to Michael P Strong

Lake Zurich

$316,000; 267 Vista Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Tomasz Wcislo to Ashley Marie Thomas

$235,000; 1030 Country Club Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Kirsten Johnson to Samuel Babick

Libertyville

$545,000; 828 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on May 23, 2023, by John D Doyle to James C Michalak

$363,000; 749 E Glendale Road, Libertyville; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Raymond Real Estate Group LLC to William C Donato

Lincolnshire

$700,000; 323 Rivershire Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to In Sik Oh

Lindenhurst

$540,000; 596 Oxford Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ronald L Steen to Saran Elizabeth Shola Lachowicz

$456,000; 2812 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Branka Josipovic

$380,000; 2861 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to John J Balencic

$260,500; 71 S Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Katherine M Brylski to Byron States

$210,000; 2404 Se Thornwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Renata Przyborowska to Daniel Hurtado Jr

$154,000; 3103 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Dayakar Jale

Mundelein

$720,000; 21377 W Il Route 60, Mundelein; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ignazio Lucente to Pedro Arteaga

$596,000; 1468 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vamsi Krishna Pendurthi

$546,000; 3101 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rosa C Allen

$375,000; 2006 Yellowstone Blvd., Mundelein; Sold on May 24, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Pavel Knizhnik

$182,500; 245 N Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to K & N Home Investors LLC

$140,000; 245 N Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Ryan Howard to Kendall Partners Ltd

North Chicago

$195,000; 3317 Stratford Ct Unit 2B, North Chicago; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Oana Moise to Dariusz Kwasnik

Riverwoods

$710,000; 1338 Kenilwood Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Kasch Trust to Lowell Zarzuela

Round Lake

$218,000; 602 S Curran Road, Round Lake; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Dale Land Trust to Kevin Hall

Vernon Hills

$560,000; 369 Tally Ho Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Barry Alpert to Anju Mangal

$450,000; 218 Shadow Creek Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 24, 2023, by William C Schweinhagen to Kurt David Fenton

$362,000; 541 Saddlebrook Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Michael J Palumbo to Charles Keevil

$280,000; 101 Hampton Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Mcdonnell Family Lp to Jessica Abbe Cohen

Wauconda

$381,000; 1905 Applewood Drive, Wauconda; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Ravindra Kothapalli to Ravi Kumar

Waukegan

$177,000; 976 S Darla Court, Waukegan; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Denise Ann Kuhn to Kelsie Lamb

$124,000; 2613 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Demetrio Tapia

Winthrop Harbor

$360,000; 1919 2nd St, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Carlos Vargas Dominguez to Joshua Gatke

Zion

$350,000; 14201 W 9th St, Zion; Sold on May 23, 2023, by William F Corder to Emiliano Cordova

$211,000; 2114 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Rms Acquisition Co LLC to Robert Brian Cornelson

$200,000; 2604 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Tomas J Gomez to Maria Del Rosario Pizano

$164,000; 2257 Galilee Ave., Zion; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Adrian H Gomez to Erica Gonzalez

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.