Kane County property transfers for May 8-22, 2023
Algonquin
$345,000; 1450 Winaki Trail, Algonquin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by David Gayaldo to Wenhua Deng
Aurora
$358,000; 2505 Westminster Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Donna J Kearns to Brian E Sink
$345,000; 1866 Foxridge Court, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Devin Snyder to Kimberly K Ristau
$315,000; 10 S Western Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Phillip J Groom to John E Jackson Schultz
$307,500; 108 S 4th St, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jason E Pikscher to Viviana Vargas
$290,000; 600 E Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by A & A Ratliff Properties LLC to Araceli Perez Nunez
$270,000; 203 S Westlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Ricardo Bustos
$250,000; 64 S Fordham Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Molly S Jackson Schultz to Amelia Greene
$250,000; 2201 Jericho Road, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Cynthia A Reinert to Aleksandra Bednarz
$248,000; 2286 Foxmoor Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Otis C Denning Jr to Snl Investments LLC
$242,500; 539 Palace St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gustavo Oliverio to Arturo Rodriguez
$235,000; 2403 Wilton Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Brian E Mccoy to Brian M Patchik
$230,000; 1144 Lafayette St, Aurora; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Rosa Huerta to Javier Mata
$225,000; 337 S Harrison Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Fitzpatrick Properties LLC to Jose R Lozano
$198,000; 834 E Lake St, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Baltazar Zavala to Owen S Ceron
$170,000; 615 E Benton St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Eloisa Alvarado Macedo to Fredie A Maya
$170,000; 1941 Elizabeth Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Judith A King to Michael Hermanowski
$163,000; 553 N Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Sachen Trust to Joshua Hines
$150,000; 717 George Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Maria Gallardo Cervantes
$143,000; 828 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Ocjb Properties LLC
$143,000; 214 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jose I Diaz to Jose B Leon Alvarado
$110,000; 956 Rural St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Deltoro Properties LLC
$110,000; 828 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Howard L Whitten to Kendall Partners Ltd
$110,000; 1875 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1405, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Brittany Hanson to Miguel A Alfaro
$102,500; 324 Beach St, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Classic Investments LLC
Batavia
$435,500; 1241 Schiedler Drive, Batavia; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Thomas J Mccabe to Piotr Kaminski
$435,000; 34W270 Sunset Drive, Batavia; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Inside Out Properties LLC to Brandon Alexander Wilson
$365,500; 1664 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nicole Sidman
$355,000; 1676 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Vincent Cardamone
$261,000; 124 S Barton Trail, Batavia; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Dubovi Trust to Adam Sansone
$230,000; 728 Lathem St, Batavia; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Aim Investment Properties LLC
$226,000; 24 N Prairie St, Batavia; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Gerald Rowlett to Michelle Lilley
$192,500; 518 S Prairie St, Batavia; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Aim Investment Properties LLC
$185,000; 728 Lathem St, Batavia; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Marcus Roth to Kendall Partners Ltd
Burlington
$250,000; 194 E Plank Road, Burlington; Sold on May 17, 2023, by John Reid Mariotti to Guadalupe Rick Leos
Carpentersville
$362,500; 613 Hawthorne Court, Carpentersville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Patrick J Hendrickson to Juan J Ponce-paredes
$295,000; 2106 Aberdeen Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Rosalba Bolanos to Henrri Ocampo
$259,000; 114 Adobe Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Nelson Ibarra to Jose A Patricio Hernandez
$255,000; 1701 Papoose Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Hope Shiba to Zachariah J Menich
$250,000; 3353 Blue Ridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Sauerman Trust to Anthony Khoury
$246,500; 361 Delaware St, Carpentersville; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Laura C Hubley to Carlos Alejandro Acosta
$240,000; 1611 Sacramento Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Adan F Ordonez to Esmeralda Ceja
$235,000; 07 N Lincoln Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Kiren Kaur Lewandowski
$225,000; 40 Cardinal Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Claudia Rivera Morales to Yamilex Joanne Lopez
$195,000; 20 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Silvia Y Arroyo to Matthew T Zareba
$181,000; 1631 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Nathaniel W Follman to Parag Mhashilkar
$162,500; 84 Hickory Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Asif Mohammed
$117,500; 2403 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Terra Info Holdings LLC
East Dundee
$280,000; 152 Aberdeen Drive, East Dundee; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Richard Swendsen to William Horwath
$257,000; 526 E Edwards Ave., East Dundee; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Brian Devlin to Tommy Koniewicz
Elburn
$533,500; 724 Maplewood Circle, Elburn; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Kim K Tee
$410,000; 0S145 Surrey Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jeremy Deaton to Kerrie Spaniol
$350,000; 208 E Birch St, Elburn; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Roy Dennis to Jacob Fox
$322,000; 408 Saratoga Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Cody Delarme
$203,000; 463 E Willow St, Elburn; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Karen Zipoy
Elgin
$601,500; 3621 Fewflower Court, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Overstreet Builders Inc to Philip Stephan
$507,000; 3791 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Viswanath Gadidhala
$500,500; 3528 S Riding Rdg, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Rama Krishna Reddy Vatrapu
$382,000; 3870 Valhalla Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Parks Trust to Claudelle Mccreary
$375,000; 1060 Elma Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Martin E Hansen to Makpal Aitkazinova
$370,000; 765 Ruth Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Yauch Trust to Omar Granados
$357,000; 710 Tahoe Trail, Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Stofcheck Trust to Kevin F Mckenna
$319,000; 1870 Kevin Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Onorio F Flores to Enrique Fuentes Mendoza
$310,000; 2065 Harvard Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Moses Kofie to Angel Almagro
$303,000; 147 Dawson Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Christopher D Mchugh to Gabriel Camacho
$285,000; 1019 Crane Point, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Thomas A Flood to David Ballantyne
$275,500; 3606 Daisy Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Filoniki Goulas to Christina Lopez
$265,000; 472 Franklin Blvd., Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Iris Portillo to Marco A Camarillo Alfaro
$265,000; 422 Acushnet St Unit 0, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Francesca Giuliano to Alejandra Mitchell
$261,000; 1015 Larkin Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Linda L Hawkins to Mark J Miller
$260,000; 313 Sexauer Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Elizabeth A Cannone to Heidi Healy
$260,000; 2302 Robin Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2023, by David Siers to Viola Signorile Navejas
$260,000; 1201 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sway 2014-1 Borrower LLC to Palemon Arce Gomez
$260,000; 1040 Prospect St, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Michael Cohen to Anacaren Anselmo Mejia
$235,000; 396 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lsf10 Master Participation Tru to Juan P Castillo Rodriguez
$225,000; 1025 Bent Tree Court, Elgin; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jacob A Rickelman to Brandon M Berg
$220,000; 668 Raymond St, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Omar Granados to Nana Yaa Russell
$220,000; 570 Littleton Trail, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael G Belke to Michelle Ward
$195,000; 1001 Balmoral Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Amzz Incapaz LLC to Hugo G Gonzalez Cornejo
$180,500; 615 Waverly Dr Unit A, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Fester Trust to Maria De Lourdes Diaz Carrillo
$180,000; 102 S Porter St, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Charles A Lipari to Camilo Viveros Ramirez
$160,000; 409 Algona Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Ocjb Properties LLC to Lupita Guzman
$111,000; 474 Summit St, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Lawrence W Lobb to William Gersch
Geneva
$618,000; 601 N 1st St, Geneva; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Robert M Knox to Matthew T O Sullivan
$575,000; 1220 Galway Court, Geneva; Sold on May 19, 2023, by William J Weckler to Jason T K Airey
$500,000; 0N476 Baker Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Lisa Roe to Neil A Best
$450,000; 39W403 W Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 16, 2023, by James Marker to Ryan Sikes
$420,000; 1374 Averill Circle, Geneva; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Sund Trust to Kurt W Bentsen
$336,000; 2651 Cedar Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed
$251,000; 512 Division St, Geneva; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Katherine Bennett to Kevin D Zaideman
Gilberts
$225,000; 434 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Michael J Mckinney to Thomas W Sutters
Hampshire
$450,000; 249 Johnson St, Hampshire; Sold on May 17, 2023, by D J Dodson to Jorge A Ponce Garcia
$410,500; 1260 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Roman Mendoza Jr
$402,500; 19N057 Felsmith Road, Hampshire; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mark F Walther to Lucretia Barrera
$395,000; 748 W Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Brian James Fester to Daniel Lee Bookman
$324,000; 659 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Anthony Maggiore
$321,500; 13N090 Brier Hill Road, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Robert D Swineheart to Brent Allen Hanna
$255,000; 2620 Ross St, Hampshire; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Holden J Morris to Amanda Gargantiel
$249,000; 953 Como Circle, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Carmen M Vazquez Zayas to Adam Murillo
Huntley
$301,000; 12615 Oak Grove Drive, Huntley; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Evett Trust to Gary P Walcott
$289,000; 14249 Newport Circle, Huntley; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Daryl Christopher Nyman to David Grosso
$255,000; 12576 Lowden St, Huntley; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Linda J Ronning to Antonino Priolo
$220,000; 13406 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Donna R Bowlby to Aniela Uscinski
Maple Park
$380,000; 508 Walnut Ave., Maple Park; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Amanda H Jump to Robert W Hansen III
$250,000; 02N976 Howard Road, Maple Park; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Melody Needham to Chad F Needham
Montgomery
$365,000; 2985 Stirling Court, Montgomery; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Elaine Dib to Kevin Kauper
North Aurora
$650,000; 446 Mallard Point Drive, North Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Frank Trust to Jeffrey A Tibstra
$476,000; 2741 Plante Road, North Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Keith Richard Dobbin to Janice Murray
$365,500; 313 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on May 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Kevin J Kearney
$310,000; 408 Hickory St, North Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jaime Galvez to Antonio Vasquez
$285,000; 273 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Thomas J Lake
$268,000; 47 S Juniper Drive, North Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Dugdale Trust to Dominick J Leo
$189,500; 708 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Adam J Vincens to Destanie A Lemon
Pingree Grove
$445,000; 1706 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Eric Juan Diaz
$236,500; 1266 Derry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Karen Klebba to Matthew Charles Keith
$155,000; 2250 Aurora Dr Unit 03, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Marilyn Galfano to Joanna Katharzyna Zuwala
Sleepy Hollow
$475,000; 1149 Gail Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Perla Virginia Martinez to Jafeth J Garcia Martinez
South Elgin
$702,000; 679 Oak Lane, South Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jorge A Hernandez to Jimmy T Pham
$601,000; 2233 Sutton Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kewin Joint Trust to David Leo Hurwich
$335,000; 311 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Christopher J Barone to Ibrahim Anbar
$329,000; 406 Comstock Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Paul Mundt
$315,500; 404 Comstock Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Nicholas R Mundt
$245,000; 445 N La Fox St, South Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Elizabeth Estrada to Ines Guadarrama Zambrano
$240,000; 225 Nicole Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Scott W Dean to Jacqueline Nicole Brunelle
$228,000; 1452 S Pembroke Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by William C Nelson to Robert Donovan Jr
$180,000; 446 Sandhurst Ln Unit 4, South Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Annalee Mueller to Robert O Quinn III
St. Charles
$730,000; 05N869 Westwood Lane, St. Charles; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Francis P Raj to Mark Durrenberger
$700,000; 505 Pin Oak Court, St. Charles; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Clovis Bole to Nathan Michael Borowitz
$620,000; 3N709 E Laura Ingalls Wilder Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Peter Lenkeit to Richard A Meszaros Jr
$582,500; 41W500 Hunters Hill Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mary C Venus to Elizabeth Breazeale
$440,000; 2015 Fairfax Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Brett Barcel to Erik Leinonen
$435,000; 3N353 Loretta Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Andrew Przybocki to Kara Koster
$389,000; 711 S 8th St, St. Charles; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Podany Trust to Joseph E Ferraresi
$325,000; 514 S 14th St, St. Charles; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Bielecki Trust to Erin Marie Hall-reppen
$245,000; 101 Hunt Club Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mary Melanie Bergmann to Michael A Pignataro
$215,000; 15 N 7th St, St. Charles; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Malick Family Trust to Charles T Brantley
$139,000; 2508 Muirfield Court, St. Charles; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Jay Murray Homes Inc to Ryan Blask
Sugar Grove
$510,000; 881 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Timothy Turek to Michael R Graves
$427,000; 1329 Jones Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Evelio A Blanco
$395,000; 141 Edgewater Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Thomas Omalley III to Miguel A Moreno Rodriguez
$370,000; 02 Winthrop New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Todd Davis to Larry E Hartl
$350,000; 7 Hathaway Cres, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Vonhoff Trust to Scott D Vonhoff
$330,000; 333 Quarry Ridge Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Elizabeth Kilroy to Susan Marker
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.