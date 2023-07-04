Kane County property transfers for May 8-22, 2023

Algonquin

$345,000; 1450 Winaki Trail, Algonquin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by David Gayaldo to Wenhua Deng

Aurora

$358,000; 2505 Westminster Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Donna J Kearns to Brian E Sink

$345,000; 1866 Foxridge Court, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Devin Snyder to Kimberly K Ristau

$315,000; 10 S Western Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Phillip J Groom to John E Jackson Schultz

$307,500; 108 S 4th St, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jason E Pikscher to Viviana Vargas

$290,000; 600 E Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by A & A Ratliff Properties LLC to Araceli Perez Nunez

$270,000; 203 S Westlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Ricardo Bustos

$250,000; 64 S Fordham Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Molly S Jackson Schultz to Amelia Greene

$250,000; 2201 Jericho Road, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Cynthia A Reinert to Aleksandra Bednarz

$248,000; 2286 Foxmoor Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Otis C Denning Jr to Snl Investments LLC

$242,500; 539 Palace St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gustavo Oliverio to Arturo Rodriguez

$235,000; 2403 Wilton Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Brian E Mccoy to Brian M Patchik

$230,000; 1144 Lafayette St, Aurora; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Rosa Huerta to Javier Mata

$225,000; 337 S Harrison Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Fitzpatrick Properties LLC to Jose R Lozano

$198,000; 834 E Lake St, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Baltazar Zavala to Owen S Ceron

$170,000; 615 E Benton St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Eloisa Alvarado Macedo to Fredie A Maya

$170,000; 1941 Elizabeth Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Judith A King to Michael Hermanowski

$163,000; 553 N Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Sachen Trust to Joshua Hines

$150,000; 717 George Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Maria Gallardo Cervantes

$143,000; 828 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Ocjb Properties LLC

$143,000; 214 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jose I Diaz to Jose B Leon Alvarado

$110,000; 956 Rural St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Deltoro Properties LLC

$110,000; 828 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Howard L Whitten to Kendall Partners Ltd

$110,000; 1875 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1405, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Brittany Hanson to Miguel A Alfaro

$102,500; 324 Beach St, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Classic Investments LLC

Batavia

$435,500; 1241 Schiedler Drive, Batavia; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Thomas J Mccabe to Piotr Kaminski

$435,000; 34W270 Sunset Drive, Batavia; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Inside Out Properties LLC to Brandon Alexander Wilson

$365,500; 1664 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nicole Sidman

$355,000; 1676 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Vincent Cardamone

$261,000; 124 S Barton Trail, Batavia; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Dubovi Trust to Adam Sansone

$230,000; 728 Lathem St, Batavia; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Aim Investment Properties LLC

$226,000; 24 N Prairie St, Batavia; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Gerald Rowlett to Michelle Lilley

$192,500; 518 S Prairie St, Batavia; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Aim Investment Properties LLC

$185,000; 728 Lathem St, Batavia; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Marcus Roth to Kendall Partners Ltd

Burlington

$250,000; 194 E Plank Road, Burlington; Sold on May 17, 2023, by John Reid Mariotti to Guadalupe Rick Leos

Carpentersville

$362,500; 613 Hawthorne Court, Carpentersville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Patrick J Hendrickson to Juan J Ponce-paredes

$295,000; 2106 Aberdeen Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Rosalba Bolanos to Henrri Ocampo

$259,000; 114 Adobe Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Nelson Ibarra to Jose A Patricio Hernandez

$255,000; 1701 Papoose Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Hope Shiba to Zachariah J Menich

$250,000; 3353 Blue Ridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Sauerman Trust to Anthony Khoury

$246,500; 361 Delaware St, Carpentersville; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Laura C Hubley to Carlos Alejandro Acosta

$240,000; 1611 Sacramento Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Adan F Ordonez to Esmeralda Ceja

$235,000; 07 N Lincoln Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Kiren Kaur Lewandowski

$225,000; 40 Cardinal Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Claudia Rivera Morales to Yamilex Joanne Lopez

$195,000; 20 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Silvia Y Arroyo to Matthew T Zareba

$181,000; 1631 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Nathaniel W Follman to Parag Mhashilkar

$162,500; 84 Hickory Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Asif Mohammed

$117,500; 2403 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Terra Info Holdings LLC

East Dundee

$280,000; 152 Aberdeen Drive, East Dundee; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Richard Swendsen to William Horwath

$257,000; 526 E Edwards Ave., East Dundee; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Brian Devlin to Tommy Koniewicz

Elburn

$533,500; 724 Maplewood Circle, Elburn; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Kim K Tee

$410,000; 0S145 Surrey Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jeremy Deaton to Kerrie Spaniol

$350,000; 208 E Birch St, Elburn; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Roy Dennis to Jacob Fox

$322,000; 408 Saratoga Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Cody Delarme

$203,000; 463 E Willow St, Elburn; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Karen Zipoy

Elgin

$601,500; 3621 Fewflower Court, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Overstreet Builders Inc to Philip Stephan

$507,000; 3791 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Viswanath Gadidhala

$500,500; 3528 S Riding Rdg, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Rama Krishna Reddy Vatrapu

$382,000; 3870 Valhalla Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Parks Trust to Claudelle Mccreary

$375,000; 1060 Elma Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Martin E Hansen to Makpal Aitkazinova

$370,000; 765 Ruth Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Yauch Trust to Omar Granados

$357,000; 710 Tahoe Trail, Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Stofcheck Trust to Kevin F Mckenna

$319,000; 1870 Kevin Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Onorio F Flores to Enrique Fuentes Mendoza

$310,000; 2065 Harvard Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Moses Kofie to Angel Almagro

$303,000; 147 Dawson Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Christopher D Mchugh to Gabriel Camacho

$285,000; 1019 Crane Point, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Thomas A Flood to David Ballantyne

$275,500; 3606 Daisy Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Filoniki Goulas to Christina Lopez

$265,000; 472 Franklin Blvd., Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Iris Portillo to Marco A Camarillo Alfaro

$265,000; 422 Acushnet St Unit 0, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Francesca Giuliano to Alejandra Mitchell

$261,000; 1015 Larkin Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Linda L Hawkins to Mark J Miller

$260,000; 313 Sexauer Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Elizabeth A Cannone to Heidi Healy

$260,000; 2302 Robin Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2023, by David Siers to Viola Signorile Navejas

$260,000; 1201 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sway 2014-1 Borrower LLC to Palemon Arce Gomez

$260,000; 1040 Prospect St, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Michael Cohen to Anacaren Anselmo Mejia

$235,000; 396 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lsf10 Master Participation Tru to Juan P Castillo Rodriguez

$225,000; 1025 Bent Tree Court, Elgin; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jacob A Rickelman to Brandon M Berg

$220,000; 668 Raymond St, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Omar Granados to Nana Yaa Russell

$220,000; 570 Littleton Trail, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael G Belke to Michelle Ward

$195,000; 1001 Balmoral Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Amzz Incapaz LLC to Hugo G Gonzalez Cornejo

$180,500; 615 Waverly Dr Unit A, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Fester Trust to Maria De Lourdes Diaz Carrillo

$180,000; 102 S Porter St, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Charles A Lipari to Camilo Viveros Ramirez

$160,000; 409 Algona Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Ocjb Properties LLC to Lupita Guzman

$111,000; 474 Summit St, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Lawrence W Lobb to William Gersch

Geneva

$618,000; 601 N 1st St, Geneva; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Robert M Knox to Matthew T O Sullivan

$575,000; 1220 Galway Court, Geneva; Sold on May 19, 2023, by William J Weckler to Jason T K Airey

$500,000; 0N476 Baker Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Lisa Roe to Neil A Best

$450,000; 39W403 W Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 16, 2023, by James Marker to Ryan Sikes

$420,000; 1374 Averill Circle, Geneva; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Sund Trust to Kurt W Bentsen

$336,000; 2651 Cedar Ave., Geneva; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed

$251,000; 512 Division St, Geneva; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Katherine Bennett to Kevin D Zaideman

Gilberts

$225,000; 434 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Michael J Mckinney to Thomas W Sutters

Hampshire

$450,000; 249 Johnson St, Hampshire; Sold on May 17, 2023, by D J Dodson to Jorge A Ponce Garcia

$410,500; 1260 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Roman Mendoza Jr

$402,500; 19N057 Felsmith Road, Hampshire; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mark F Walther to Lucretia Barrera

$395,000; 748 W Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Brian James Fester to Daniel Lee Bookman

$324,000; 659 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Anthony Maggiore

$321,500; 13N090 Brier Hill Road, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Robert D Swineheart to Brent Allen Hanna

$255,000; 2620 Ross St, Hampshire; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Holden J Morris to Amanda Gargantiel

$249,000; 953 Como Circle, Hampshire; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Carmen M Vazquez Zayas to Adam Murillo

Huntley

$301,000; 12615 Oak Grove Drive, Huntley; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Evett Trust to Gary P Walcott

$289,000; 14249 Newport Circle, Huntley; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Daryl Christopher Nyman to David Grosso

$255,000; 12576 Lowden St, Huntley; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Linda J Ronning to Antonino Priolo

$220,000; 13406 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Donna R Bowlby to Aniela Uscinski

Maple Park

$380,000; 508 Walnut Ave., Maple Park; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Amanda H Jump to Robert W Hansen III

$250,000; 02N976 Howard Road, Maple Park; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Melody Needham to Chad F Needham

Montgomery

$365,000; 2985 Stirling Court, Montgomery; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Elaine Dib to Kevin Kauper

North Aurora

$650,000; 446 Mallard Point Drive, North Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Frank Trust to Jeffrey A Tibstra

$476,000; 2741 Plante Road, North Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Keith Richard Dobbin to Janice Murray

$365,500; 313 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on May 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Kevin J Kearney

$310,000; 408 Hickory St, North Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jaime Galvez to Antonio Vasquez

$285,000; 273 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Thomas J Lake

$268,000; 47 S Juniper Drive, North Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Dugdale Trust to Dominick J Leo

$189,500; 708 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Adam J Vincens to Destanie A Lemon

Pingree Grove

$445,000; 1706 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Eric Juan Diaz

$236,500; 1266 Derry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Karen Klebba to Matthew Charles Keith

$155,000; 2250 Aurora Dr Unit 03, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Marilyn Galfano to Joanna Katharzyna Zuwala

Sleepy Hollow

$475,000; 1149 Gail Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Perla Virginia Martinez to Jafeth J Garcia Martinez

South Elgin

$702,000; 679 Oak Lane, South Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jorge A Hernandez to Jimmy T Pham

$601,000; 2233 Sutton Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kewin Joint Trust to David Leo Hurwich

$335,000; 311 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Christopher J Barone to Ibrahim Anbar

$329,000; 406 Comstock Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Paul Mundt

$315,500; 404 Comstock Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Nicholas R Mundt

$245,000; 445 N La Fox St, South Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Elizabeth Estrada to Ines Guadarrama Zambrano

$240,000; 225 Nicole Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Scott W Dean to Jacqueline Nicole Brunelle

$228,000; 1452 S Pembroke Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2023, by William C Nelson to Robert Donovan Jr

$180,000; 446 Sandhurst Ln Unit 4, South Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Annalee Mueller to Robert O Quinn III

St. Charles

$730,000; 05N869 Westwood Lane, St. Charles; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Francis P Raj to Mark Durrenberger

$700,000; 505 Pin Oak Court, St. Charles; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Clovis Bole to Nathan Michael Borowitz

$620,000; 3N709 E Laura Ingalls Wilder Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Peter Lenkeit to Richard A Meszaros Jr

$582,500; 41W500 Hunters Hill Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mary C Venus to Elizabeth Breazeale

$440,000; 2015 Fairfax Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Brett Barcel to Erik Leinonen

$435,000; 3N353 Loretta Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Andrew Przybocki to Kara Koster

$389,000; 711 S 8th St, St. Charles; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Podany Trust to Joseph E Ferraresi

$325,000; 514 S 14th St, St. Charles; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Bielecki Trust to Erin Marie Hall-reppen

$245,000; 101 Hunt Club Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mary Melanie Bergmann to Michael A Pignataro

$215,000; 15 N 7th St, St. Charles; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Malick Family Trust to Charles T Brantley

$139,000; 2508 Muirfield Court, St. Charles; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Jay Murray Homes Inc to Ryan Blask

Sugar Grove

$510,000; 881 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Timothy Turek to Michael R Graves

$427,000; 1329 Jones Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Evelio A Blanco

$395,000; 141 Edgewater Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Thomas Omalley III to Miguel A Moreno Rodriguez

$370,000; 02 Winthrop New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Todd Davis to Larry E Hartl

$350,000; 7 Hathaway Cres, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Vonhoff Trust to Scott D Vonhoff

$330,000; 333 Quarry Ridge Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Elizabeth Kilroy to Susan Marker

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.