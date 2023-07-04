Images: Experience the Fourth of July
Updated 7/4/2023 2:12 PM
Images from Fourth of July celebrations in Arlington Heights, Mundelein, and Highland Park.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comClaudia Ennessy of Highland Park stands with fellow community members during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner at the Fourth of July remembrance ceremony in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA man and a woman seated in the second row console one another while awaiting the start of the Fourth of July remembrance ceremony in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comHighland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stands with her hand over her heart during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner during the Fourth of July remembrance ceremony in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comThe Fourth of July Community Walk starts in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comParticipants await the start of the Fourth of July Community Walk in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA banner spans Central Ave. as participants pass underneath during the Fourth of July Community Walk in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comPeople participating in the Fourth of July Community Walk pass the intersection of Central Ave. and Second St. in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker arrives to the Fourth of July remembrance ceremony in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comParticipants wait to file into the middle section of the Fourth of July Community Walk in Highland Park Tuesday.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comMolly Bara of Prospect Heights, comforts her ten-month-old niece Carmela as the sirens scream announcing the start of "The 47th Festival of Family Fun," Parade Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comFrontier Days "47th Festival of Family Fun," Parade Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comChildren jockey for position to catch candy being thrown during "The 47th Festival of Family Fun," Parade Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comMembers of the American Legion Post 208 wave to the crowd during "The 47th Festival of Family Fun," Parade Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comKai Lani of Rolling Meadows High School marches in "The 47th Festival of Family Fun," Parade Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comFord Sakata of the Arlington Heights Bike Club waves as he rides in "The 47th Festival of Family Fun," Parade Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comGreg Coutre of Brothers' BBQ works the grill during the last day of the Mundelein Community Days at the new fest location, Village Hall Plaza Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Mundelein.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comKeith Koerner of Mundelein enjoys an ear of corn during the last day of the Mundelein Community Days at the new fest location, Village Hall Plaza Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Mundelein.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comOfficer Kevin Freese works with his dog Ranger to find "drugs" during a demonstration on the last day of the Mundelein Community Days at the new fest location, Village Hall Plaza Tuesday July 4, 2023 in Mundelein.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.