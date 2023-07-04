Glitch holds up fireworks in Batavia

The Fourth of July fireworks show in Batavia was called off at the last minute Tuesday night after a technical malfunction.

A statement on the city's Facebook page read: "The Batavia Fireworks and Sky Concert is produced each year by a group of volunteers who raise donations throughout the year to fund the show. We are awaiting word from the organizers about what went wrong and if there will be a reschedule of tonight's show."