FanCon returning to Arlington Heights library July 16

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library will hold its annual FanCon comics and pop culture convention on Sunday, July 16.

Activities will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the library, 500 N. Dunton Ave.

A trivia contest, a drawing workshop and an improvisational comedy show are among the scheduled activities. Comic book creators will be selling their books and art, too.

Admission is free and registration isn't needed.