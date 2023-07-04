 

FanCon returning to Arlington Heights library July 16

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/4/2023 4:12 PM

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library will hold its annual FanCon comics and pop culture convention on Sunday, July 16.

Activities will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the library, 500 N. Dunton Ave.

 

A trivia contest, a drawing workshop and an improvisational comedy show are among the scheduled activities. Comic book creators will be selling their books and art, too.

Admission is free and registration isn't needed.

