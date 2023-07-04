FanCon returning to Arlington Heights library July 16
Updated 7/4/2023 4:12 PM
The Arlington Heights Memorial Library will hold its annual FanCon comics and pop culture convention on Sunday, July 16.
Activities will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the library, 500 N. Dunton Ave.
A trivia contest, a drawing workshop and an improvisational comedy show are among the scheduled activities. Comic book creators will be selling their books and art, too.
Admission is free and registration isn't needed.
