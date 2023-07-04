DuPage County property transfers for May 16-23, 2023

Addison

$695,000; 610 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Wendy Anne Bremer

$201,500; 808 N Neva Ave., Addison; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Marcia Higginbotham to Amir Ahmed

$120,000; 140 S La Londe Ave Unit 1F, Addison; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Maq Investments LLC to Raymundo Gutierrez

Aurora

$358,000; 2505 Westminster Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Donna J Kearns to Brian E Sink

$345,000; 1866 Foxridge Court, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Devin Snyder to Kimberly K Ristau

$315,000; 10 S Western Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Phillip J Groom to John E Jackson Schultz

$307,500; 108 S 4th St, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jason E Pikscher to Viviana Vargas

$290,000; 600 E Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by A & A Ratliff Properties LLC to Araceli Perez Nunez

$270,000; 203 S Westlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Ricardo Bustos

$250,000; 64 S Fordham Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Molly S Jackson Schultz to Amelia Greene

$250,000; 2201 Jericho Road, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Cynthia A Reinert to Aleksandra Bednarz

$248,000; 2286 Foxmoor Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Otis C Denning Jr to Snl Investments LLC

$242,500; 539 Palace St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gustavo Oliverio to Arturo Rodriguez

$235,000; 2403 Wilton Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Brian E Mccoy to Brian M Patchik

$230,000; 1144 Lafayette St, Aurora; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Rosa Huerta to Javier Mata

$225,000; 337 S Harrison Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Fitzpatrick Properties LLC to Jose R Lozano

$198,000; 834 E Lake St, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Baltazar Zavala to Owen S Ceron

$170,000; 615 E Benton St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Eloisa Alvarado Macedo to Fredie A Maya

$170,000; 1941 Elizabeth Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Judith A King to Michael Hermanowski

$163,000; 553 N Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Sachen Trust to Joshua Hines

$150,000; 717 George Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Maria Gallardo Cervantes

$143,000; 828 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Ocjb Properties LLC

$143,000; 214 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jose I Diaz to Jose B Leon Alvarado

$110,000; 956 Rural St, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Deltoro Properties LLC

$110,000; 828 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Howard L Whitten to Kendall Partners Ltd

$110,000; 1875 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1405, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Brittany Hanson to Miguel A Alfaro

$102,500; 324 Beach St, Aurora; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Classic Investments LLC

Bloomingdale

$760,000; 103 Aprina Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Christopher J Costello to Regerson Naidoo

$415,000; 193 Ivy Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Guy A Crucil to Raihan Hassan Shaikh

$400,000; 159 Greenway Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Nicole King to Ivica Bandalo

$385,000; 264 Evergreen Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Laria Trust to Reena Rai

$191,000; 202 Glengarry Dr Unit 5-107, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Narayan S Mathur to Yamirca L Cabello Garcia

Burr Ridge

$650,000; 7045 Veterans Blvd Unit A1, Burr Ridge; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Gbbr LLC to Fair Oaks Sq LLC

Carol Stream

$549,000; 1397 Yorkshire Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Anthony Del Preto to Chales Ho

$390,000; 948 Cliff Court, Carol Stream; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Marcello Di Giulio to Bartosz Jankowiak

$385,000; 1171 Country Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Ewa Kur to Dang Khao Vu

$215,000; 728 N Gary Ave Unit 212, Carol Stream; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Joshua Lederman to Jordan Marie Dal Santo

$215,000; 26W336 Peterson Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Ricki A Ahlert to Ana Marilu Rodriguez

$205,000; 1432 Ash Court, Carol Stream; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Eric Castillo to Edmund Cordova

$190,500; 778 N Gary Ave Unit 112, Carol Stream; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Alfred Cairo to Elias Perez Flores

$129,000; 119 W Elk Trl Unit 118, Carol Stream; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Narinder Pal S Marwaha to Anitaben Patel

Clarendon Hills

$275,000; 5509 Barclay Court, Clarendon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Riley O Fuller to Quinn Snarskis

Darien

$260,000; 7969 Knottingham Cir Unit C, Darien; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Maier Trust to Jose Rafael Morales Castro

Downers Grove

$595,000; 5618 Webster St, Downers Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Alexandra Thomas to Michael P Ryan

$495,000; 5428 Benton Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by John Paul Huntoon to Joseph W Swieton

$451,000; 1127 Timber Trails Road, Downers Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Daniel J Giannola to Matthew Anthony Haddad

$405,000; 7624 Baimbridge Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by James Cai to Armando Torres

$390,000; 5310 Carpenter St, Downers Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Andrea L Sumlin to Robert Kozina

$310,000; 5420 Ashbrook Pl Unit 48, Downers Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Roberta M Carlson to Fan Wang

$179,500; 5881 Woodward Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Platinum Pearl Holdings LLC

$165,000; 480 74th St Unit 206, Downers Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Thomas John Hines to Bone Angelovski

Elmhurst

$515,000; 168 E Grantley Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Michael E Lewicki to Sean Fidlow

$475,000; 438 N Oak St, Elmhurst; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Taylor C Else to Ryan Burklow

$390,000; 3N210 Wilson St, Elmhurst; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jorge W Quinones to Melissa Rodriguez

Glen Ellyn

$571,000; 7 Walnut Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Matthew Ryan Magnesen to Daniel J Webster

$522,000; 428 Hillside Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Barbara Munroe to Craig James Chval

$500,000; 3S097 Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Childs Joint Trust to Michael S Janis

$424,500; 325 S Ott Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Colleen M Mcnamara to Todd Hanssen

$405,000; 340 Center St, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Christine A Carter to Angela Williams

$390,000; 881 Marston Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Candace Sobecki to Surmac Builders LLC

$265,000; 378 Sandhurst Cir Unit 6, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Mark Pontrelli to Steven Today

$109,000; 34 N Parkside Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Mary A Campbell to Kendall Partners Ltd

Glendale Heights

$410,000; 17 Hale Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 23, 2023, by George M Valker Jr to Thomas R Greene

$295,000; 385 E Altgeld Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Gabriel S Gonzalez to Alan A Tabarcia

$292,500; 107 W Altgeld Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on May 23, 2023, by William Gravelle to Maria Ivon Gallegos

Hinsdale

$609,000; 26 E 6th St, Hinsdale; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Luke S Stifflear to Ryan S Trombly

Lisle

$465,000; 1526 Burning Tree Court, Lisle; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Rogene M Douglas to Robert M Seltz

$450,000; 6372 Glenbrook Court, Lisle; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Robert J Halder to Usman M Bhatti

$152,000; 5820 Oakwood Dr Unit 1M, Lisle; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Kate L Leinweber to Justin Daniel Squillo

$120,500; 4415 Blackhawk Ln Unit 204, Lisle; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Monica E Hartz to Rizwan Rajper

Lombard

$625,000; 138 E Morningside Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Chad Simon to Erin Kuras

$595,000; 521 E Wilson Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jaguar Builders LLC to Michael S Swasko

$560,000; 261 N Charlotte St, Lombard; Sold on May 18, 2023, by John B Cruso III Trust to Nicholas J Perich

$430,000; 24 W Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Joshua Rohde to Michael James Sbarboro

$429,500; 309 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Woodmoor Development LLC to Jessica Wilhite

$419,500; 311 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Woodmoor Development LLC to John A Moses

$400,000; 1010 Hunter St, Lombard; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Umair Javed to Sarah Ahmed

$380,000; 310 Cimarron Rd E, Lombard; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Jeffrey J Peterhans to John Reedy

$355,000; 570 S Grace St, Lombard; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Wolf Trust to Eric Poe

$350,000; 356 N Craig Place, Lombard; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Bielecki Trust to Jose De Jesus Benitez Reynoso

$337,500; 54 N Garfield St, Lombard; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Michael Pemberton to Harrison F Hodges

$250,000; 1105 E Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Victoria Baughman to Lisa Westergaard

$170,000; 1150 E Jackson St Unit 3A, Lombard; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Thomas M Sheldon to Matthew Galante

$129,000; 1313 S Rebecca Rd Unit B 1 116, Lombard; Sold on May 23, 2023, by David L Bruff to Christi A Rosing

Naperville

$755,000; 1176 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Richard M Drennen

$740,000; 2271 Fox Boro Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Peter Persson to Ajay Prabhakar

$731,000; 1017 Briergate Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Matthew M Sidlo to Michael Youakim

$703,000; 3552 Scottsdale Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by James D Schenone to Nathan L Monico

$620,000; 4026 Ashwood Park Court, Naperville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Adetoro Delisca to Jose Luis Santana Rebollar

$616,500; 2062 Bunker Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Shipeng Shu to Christopher J Campbell

$590,000; 2240 Augustana Court, Naperville; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Robert H Farley to Bowen Chow

$520,000; 977 Heathrow Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Maria Carmen Gibbons to James E Shannon

$515,000; 1301 Peshtigo Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Faisal Siddiqui to Rafael Padilha Gama

$510,000; 2309 Briarhill Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Carolyn Furlow to Sarah Louise Griesse

$395,000; 1482 Whitespire Court, Naperville; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Vikas Ghai to Kruttibas Rout

$325,500; 933 Paisley Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Deepak Mehta

$252,000; 1416 Duquesne Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Peacock Rentals LLC

$240,000; 5S455 Scots Dr Unit 8H, Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Qiang Xie to Juan Jara Bayona

$215,000; 1368 Normantown Road, Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Cazimi LLC to Ihtesham Akram Baloch

$200,000; 630 Zaininger Ave Unit B, Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Catherine E Magee to Grandview Capital LLC

$170,000; 1004 N Mill St Unit 207, Naperville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Denise Lesiak to Louis Mateus

$127,000; 107 Olesen Dr Unit 3D, Naperville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Joan C Wozniak to Grandview Capital LLC

Oak Brook

$495,000; 2S751 Avenue Cherbourg, Oak Brook; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kelli A Saldana to Michael J Bouman

Roselle

$420,000; 302 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to David W Krueger

$260,000; 246 Birmingham Court, Roselle; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jerry E Sanders to Gianna M Latrofa

$129,000; 77 Central Ave Unit 202, Roselle; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Linda Meija to Agnieszka Habowska

Villa Park

$445,000; 120 W Leslie Lane, Villa Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Ernesto Enriquez to Elmostapha Bourouah

$304,000; 640 W Terrace St, Villa Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Matthew R Pahnke

$192,000; 18W057 Standish Lane, Villa Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Hisa Bisa LLC to Deanna James

Warrenville

$637,000; 29W529 Country Ridge Drive, Warrenville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by First Nations Bank Trustee to Pinino Properties LLC

$252,500; 3S032 Timber Dr Unit 3S032, Warrenville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Frank Lee to Taylor A Hutton

$195,000; 2S648 Buckthorn Court, Warrenville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Bart J Elkins to Bradley S Spicer

West Chicago

$415,000; 28W460 Mack Road, West Chicago; Sold on May 18, 2023, by James B White to Michael A Myszkowski

$350,000; 203 High St, West Chicago; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Tanya C Mchale to William K Smallwood

$305,000; 308 E Brown St, West Chicago; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Cynthia L Weber Han to Alejandro Garcia

$235,000; 121 N Oak St, West Chicago; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Fiona A Saltmarsh to Vanessa Rojas

$165,000; 1028 Hahn Place, West Chicago; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Darci Aita to Kimber Aita

Westmont

$469,500; 1017 Williamsburg St, Westmont; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Old Second National Bank Trust to Garrett Fritz

$195,000; 116 S Hudson St, Westmont; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Second City Renewal LLC to Tim Soltys

Wheaton

$565,000; 1937 S Wiesbrook Road, Wheaton; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Libner Trust to David Clark

$425,000; 1425 Hyatt Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lynda K Slimmer to Aseiya Begum

$380,000; 921 Wheaton Oaks Dr Unit F, Wheaton; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Frank J Vangetson to Carmen I Ayala

$355,000; 433 Turf Lane, Wheaton; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Christine E Lustro to Jomy Vadakumpadam

$266,500; 1588 Burr Oak Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Beatriz Adriana Ruiz Correa to Jennifer Hybl

$206,000; 1200 Bunker Hill Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Peter C Scholten to Eric Popovich

$175,000; 1453 Woodcutter Ln Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kenneth E Kowall to Emily Patricia Dewaal

Willowbrook

$275,000; 601 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Virginia L Stefanik to Erik Bjerga

$120,000; 9S025 Lake Dr Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on May 23, 2023, by May Tsui to Andra Wormely

Wood Dale

$409,000; 190 S Central Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Wayne Calahan to Lisa M Sandoval

$360,000; 281 N Edgewood Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Snl Investments LLC to Piotr A Prosowicz

Woodridge

$322,500; 2329 Janes Court, Woodridge; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Fei Wang to Adolfo Reyes

$320,000; 2704 Laurel Court, Woodridge; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Donna M Gallagher to Dustin D Heap

$117,500; 2025 Country Club Dr Unit 3, Woodridge; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Manoj Mathew to Anil George

$112,000; 2548 Waterbury Dr Unit 2102, Woodridge; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Mach Management Inc to Mirette Mikhail

