Cook County property transfers for May 4-24, 2023

Arlington Heights

$750,000; 619 N Dryden Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Colleen Kucera to Lauren Cravens

$735,000; 731 S Roosevelt Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Todd M Witherow to Shannon Scalzo

$635,000; 1315 S Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Carmelo Scalzo to Joshua Adland

$630,000; 618 S Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Machalek & Sances Trust to Jon Sedey

$620,000; 303 W Tanglewood Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jeannie Ingram to Gina Bae

$550,000; 526 S Pine Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Eddie T Mannix to Michael Donovan

$450,000; 721 S Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Elmo Gonzalez to Jackson R Meier

$380,500; 1020 S Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Hilal Coban to Jerry M Larsen

$375,000; 219 N Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Rosemarie Wilton to Louis A Herrera

$309,000; 1607 W Portsmith Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Nancy Harris to Sebastian Sawiki

$280,000; 3274 N Carriageway Dr Unit 3274, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Aleksandr Kirzhner to Alisa Kharchenko

$260,000; 3451 N Carriageway Dr Unit 510, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Douglas S Fischer Trust to Nina Veksler

$255,000; 604 N Dryden Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Robert J Buccieri to Silviya Manasieva

$220,000; 1820 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 2C, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Jennifer L Cox to Anita Castro

$220,000; 1675 W Partridge Ln Unit 1, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Caseade Fundg Mortgage Trust H to Jalen Searcy

$210,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 405, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Stoyan Savov to Edward Thomas Miklasz

$206,000; 502 W Miner St Unit 1A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Shankar Lakshmanan to Bartholomew C Ruggiero

$175,000; 1025 S Fernandez Ave Unit 1B, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Rogers Trust to Kevin Gebert

$151,500; 2307 S Goebbert Rd Unit B210, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Radmila Vassileva to Gochkara LLC

$145,000; 2229 Nichols Rd Unit D, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Cesar E Martinez to Tiran Inc

$125,000; 810 E Shady Way Unit 105, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by J & J Serro LLC to Mortgage Capital Group Holding

Barrington

$185,000; 600 W Russell St Unit 110, Barrington; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Laura Weber Rossman to Beverly A Oros

Bartlett

$394,000; 643 Hazel Nut Court, Bartlett; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Daniel Arturo Lozano to Brandon Krause

$325,000; 1993 Fountain Grass Cir Unit 1993, Bartlett; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Allison Marie Infelise to Martin J Rosenbaum

$322,000; 152 Fountain Grass Circle, Bartlett; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Rosa Nieves to Ezra Johnson

$279,000; 1677 Spaulding Road, Bartlett; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Monique T Vesper to Joy Hope Bryant

Buffalo Grove

$737,500; 2237 Apple Hill Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Frank F Song to Naaem Kittur

$340,000; 840 Weidner Rd Unit 303, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Tamela A Blackstone to Zbigniew Lucki

$340,000; 348 Raupp Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Marisol Roman to Jonas Quiambao

$300,000; 1544 Anderson Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Debora L Little to Ariunbold Munkherdene

$260,000; 201 Old Oak Ct W Unit W, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Taemoo Shim to Eugene E Sky

$165,000; 200 Lake Blvd Unit 412, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Sullo Trust to Maiia Tasoeva

$161,000; 10 Old Oak Dr Unit 100, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Vida Nikanjam to Timur Gappoev

$140,000; 10 Oak Creek Dr Unit 2016, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Isabel Kagan to Komiljon Rakhmatov

Deer Park

$740,000; 20667 N Wallingford Lane, Deer Park; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Rasmussen Trust to Gina N Mayer

Des Plaines

$540,000; 10008 Potter Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lynn Heinbuch Dulck to Hiyas Raspa

$400,000; 2665 Pearle Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kazimerz Prokop to Daniel Rohde

$360,000; 326 S Cumberland Parkway, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Elston Trust to Rodrigo Nava

$330,000; 766 S 4th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Stenstrom Trust to Maggie A Portman

$290,000; 1378 Perry St Unit 507, Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Grzegorz Rolkowski to Jogin Jose

$272,000; 2297 Cedar St, Des Plaines; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Marilyn L Cady to Christian N Salgado

$265,000; 1846 N Shore Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ek Sr Trust to David John Nulud

$265,000; 1069 S Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kathleen M Larsen to Yesenia Valencia

$227,500; 711 S River Rd Unit 301, Des Plaines; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Patricia Mary Mcclement to Rio T Guillaume

$220,000; 905 Center St Unit 309, Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Mary Kathryn Bertane Trust to Michael Joseph Cronin

$180,000; 1424 Campbell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Laura C Schwarz to William A Johnson

$175,000; 9561 Dee Rd Unit 2D, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Ljm Rjm LLC to Joseph Anthony

$175,000; 9435 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1S, Des Plaines; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Judith C Garesche to Igor Makhnovets

$165,000; 9409 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3W, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michelle Cali to Stefan Boljanovic

$141,000; 8810 Briar Ct Unit 2D, Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Iordanka D Canjura to Ilya Troshin

$137,000; 1405 Ashland Ave Unit 2C, Des Plaines; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Susan Hamilton to Fredi Rodriguez

$125,000; 8820 N Western Ave Unit 1H, Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Helen Hyunchai Park to Sara Hyun Mi Paek

$120,000; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit B410, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Shelest Trust to Zoran Zelenovic

Elk Grove Village

$465,000; 61 Avon Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Daniel Donato to Kenneth Sturzl

$426,000; 1307 Wasdale Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Bussert Trust to Zachary L Dunning

$385,000; 246 Fleetwood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Linda Mae Allego to Zamaan Nayeem Mohammed

$347,000; 514 Woodview Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael Bishoff to Marcos M Molina Quebrado

$325,000; 1076 Savoy Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sandra Moreci to Kevin Neuhengen

$324,000; 1167 Westminster Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Yuen Trust to Elena Tsuchiya

$310,000; 1882 Pebble Beach Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ashley Nicholas to Samat Nurkamil Uulu

$300,000; 1721 Vermont Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Maria Jose Green to Jixuan Liu

$220,000; 1109 Hawthorne Ln Unit 1109, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Peter M Reimann to Enki Younan

Hanover Park

$500,000; 2051 Maple Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Akz Development Corp to Atif Z Uddin

$469,500; 2011 Maple Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Akz Development Corp to Ainura Ishen

$380,000; 1261 Westchester Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Kian Goodarzi to Oyuntulkhuur Bureujiging

$300,000; 7512 Brookside Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Trinidad J Camacho to Obed I Garcia

$300,000; 1950 Park Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Luis M Murillo to Hilario Fernandez

$265,000; 6961 Hanover St, Hanover Park; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Abran Jimenez to Noe A Solis Alvarado

$255,000; 2150 Wildwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Bert E Chapman to Rohan Shah

$195,000; 1500 Merrimac Ln N, Hanover Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Dinesh A Chaudhari to Amy Beaudry

$176,000; 1300 Bamburg Ct Unit B, Hanover Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Param Patel to Amit S Patel

$115,000; 6236 Gold Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on May 23, 2023, by John A Gibbons to Grandview Capital LLC

Hoffman Estates

$720,000; 520 Hill Dr Unit 102, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mujahid Razvi

$710,000; 1185 Meadow Ln Unit 309, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Razvi LLC

$537,500; 1690 Nicholson Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Sajeev Paul to Farhan Shahab

$440,000; 950 Basswood St, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Randy S Nelson to Jarek Kolanko

$435,000; 1226 Goldenrod Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Timurbek Alymbaev to Dashzeveg Sandagjov

$400,000; 865 Charleston Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Karine L Johnfroe to Jeff Ibsen

$395,000; 5876 Leeds Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Lorraine B Aslan to Michael R Mcginn Sr

$331,500; 4315 Huntington Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Frederick R Schalk to Przemyslaw Malochleb

$330,000; 1345 Devonshire Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Manuel J Vazquez to Siddharatha Arya

$325,000; 580 Amherst Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Ellis B Kawase

$315,000; 2202 Yale Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Vamsi Bahadur to Tahseen Hasan

$260,000; 729 Ascot Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Miko Jeytic to Daniel Reinholdt

$175,000; 1840 Huntington Blvd Unit 613, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Ema Investment Group LLC to Barbara Faye Key

Inverness

$498,000; 1363 Shire Circle, Inverness; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Gutierrez Trust to Dawn S Rogers

Lake Barrington

$662,500; 28192 Gray Barn Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Richard R Peters to Frances Connors

Mount Prospect

$725,000; 808 Kennicott Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Marcus Buddin to Joseph Lee

$532,000; 1902 E Kiowa Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Katherine S Zak to Christopher M Tatara

$530,000; 505 E Berkshire Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sandra M Pfaller to Mark A Locascio

$480,000; 415 S Douglas Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Schmitz Trust to Angela Song

$400,000; 201 E Berkshire Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Edin Begic to Katarzyna J Romanowska

$380,500; 1414 E Small Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Kiyoung Kwon

$380,000; 714 N Russel St, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Erik P Stolzer to Cory Christopher Wood

$380,000; 112 S Mount Prospect Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Paige M Denman to Sandra Koljovic

$338,000; 107 N Eastwood Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ann L Kaminski to Susan Tafini

$325,000; 620 N Russel St, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Krisztina Balasz to Judith D Balasz

$315,000; 10 S Wille St Unit 506, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Jacquelyn J Dick to Vincent J Trampus

$262,000; 1003 E Greenwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Ioan C Anton

$218,000; 1144 N Boxwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Bernarda Z Podsiadlo to Manyo Manev

$201,500; 250 W Parliament Pl Unit 308, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Nasir Trust to Alen Arapovic

$186,000; 215 N Westgate Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Mannella Trust to Kassidy R Cheng

$185,000; 1510 N River West Ct Unit 3B, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ravi K Parikh to Raffaele Sabino

$168,000; 1777 W Crystal Ln Unit 709, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Rose R Calovic to Renaldas Leipus

North Barrington

$750,000; 120 Honey Lake Road, North Barrington; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Jerome C Majewski to Brian Niminski

Palatine

$675,000; 1333 N Park Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Joseph Kuhnen to Justin Paxton

$615,000; 825 S Harvard Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michele M Jessup to Olena A Kontseva

$589,000; 644 W Longview Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Duval Trust to James Brault

$555,000; 436 W Daniels Road, Palatine; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Karen J Neetz to David M Busa

$475,500; 819 W Drew Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Venkateswarlu Yetrintala to Jonardhan Rao Boyapati

$438,000; 839 N Franklin Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Victor Turcan to Bekniyaz Akerkec

$417,500; 353 S Hale St, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Peter J Kim to Charles D Aussem

$402,000; 214 E Reseda Parkway, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Frey Trust to Frank P Hess

$350,000; 52 W Colfax St, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Cynthia Bennish to Adg Development LLC

$322,500; 782 W Misty Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kalpesh V Desai to Nancy Paulline Ellery

$315,000; 853 N Martin Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by John R Thomas Co to Elliott Ireland

$285,000; 303 Villa Circle Dr Unit 28, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jennifer Cohen to Solongo Manlaibaatar

$265,000; 158 S Stonington Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Barbara Ann Moller to Deborah A Baker

$256,500; 1325 E Evergreen Dr Unit 6, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kayla M Smogolski to Kateryna Kuzmina

$245,000; 55 S Hale St Unit 205, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ellen Barry to Yesenia Villarreal

$220,000; 345 N Schubert St, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by John P Goldenne to Paul David Schmidt

$205,000; 1021 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 LLC to Kristina L Trevail

$198,000; 111 S Baybrook Dr Unit 304, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Vencill Trust to Anja Rey Jacobsen

$174,500; 906 E Kings Row Unit 4, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Monica Kielawa to Oleh Holovatiuk

$170,000; 425 W Shady Lane Road, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Devol Trust to Kathryn Beach

$157,500; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 1117, Palatine; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sheila A Teague to Imran Hashim

Prospect Heights

$605,000; 606 N Maple St, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Zentner Trust to Stephen Omolecki

$439,000; 203 Elm St, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michael J Mammoser to Nemanja Radakovic

Rolling Meadows

$585,000; 4531 Tall Oaks Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Carolyn Liu to Lorand Stranyiczki

$520,000; 2507 Pebblebrook Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Aswini Das to Anilkumar Chandaluru

$500,000; 3430 Richnee Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Timothy J Legler to James A Forero

$435,000; 2804 Oriole Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Marco Portalatin to Mario Garcia

$320,000; 2309 Hawk Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Nabil Ali to Vicente Dinglasan Soriano

$295,000; 3405 Central Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Glover Trust to Moyos Paint & Renovate Inc

$280,000; 2601 George St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Daniele Novak to Ashley N Kari

$265,000; 2404 School Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jan Trybulski

$223,000; 2630 Northampton Dr Unit A1, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Eric D Daniels to Volodymyr Poshpur

$140,000; 2502 Algonquin Rd Unit 6, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Sheritta May to Ryan J Siemsen

Roselle

$420,000; 302 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to David W Krueger

$260,000; 246 Birmingham Court, Roselle; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jerry E Sanders to Gianna M Latrofa

$129,000; 77 Central Ave Unit 202, Roselle; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Linda Meija to Agnieszka Habowska

Schaumburg

$534,500; 2211 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 4, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Bissmun Kaur Gill

$510,000; 2236 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Georgi Metodiev Ivanov

$500,000; 437 Lexington Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Jason A Linde to Viswanathan Srinivasan

$452,000; 1023 Angela Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jerzy Dunajewski to Ronakkumar Mukeshbhai Gaiera

$444,000; 2150 Primrose Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kimberly Mason to Northern Illinois Annual Confe

$415,000; 18 W Monterey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Laura M Garrett to Christopher Selgrad

$405,000; 1928 Wayland Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Steven Kirer to Gary Lee Wicklund

$401,000; 1166 Ardmore Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Omer Sulejman to Robert Garrett

$400,000; 430 Redwood Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Chloe L Waters to Renee Post

$395,000; 1060 Oakwood Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by John J Urso to Christopher David Berger

$362,500; 856 Dighton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Dagmara Smolen to Jung Rong Chiu

$346,000; 2781 Green Bridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kelly A Lange to Urjindorj Batjargal

$342,000; 1473 Whitman Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Lars Michael Henriksen to Homestead Usa LLC

$320,000; 2321 Sedgfield Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kim Trust to David Haynes

$314,000; 411 E Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Barg Trust to Demetrios Varnasidis

$299,000; 192 Holmes Way, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Kyung Rip Joo Trust to Kubat Moldoshev

$297,000; 10 Stone Bridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Westport Homes to Sundar Kannabiran

$295,000; 104 Wiltshire Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Mark A Krystinak to Ivaylo Krastev

$294,000; 102 Stirling Ln Unit Z2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Cynthia M Conroy to Darrin Eaton

$280,000; 28 Ashburn Ct Unit Z2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Samantha Kohnke to Ainur Sulaimanova

$280,000; 1756 Nature Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Kristin N Jones to Christopher Gilmore

$265,000; 1255 Rosewood Ct Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Paul Kaspari to Michael Strok

$250,000; 101 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 6A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Antoniy Yanev to Mwh LLC

$240,000; 6 Stone Bridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Westport Homes to Ravi S Kumar

$215,000; 951 Manchester Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Karen A Lazzara to Matthew Kurz

$215,000; 908 Casey Ct Unit 3, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Farnaz Savodge to Yoon Jin Lee

$211,500; 1033 Glouchester Hbr Unit 3602, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by David Nicioli to A&b Housing LLC

$210,000; 210 Nantucket Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Mary Acosta to Gabriel Moreno

$205,000; 200 Nauset Ln Unit 1323, Schaumburg; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Joel T Rothschild to Marcin Pilas

$201,500; 810 Dighton Ln Unit 17F, Schaumburg; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Julie Lunda to Rachel S Yi

$200,000; 707 Waterford Rd S Unit 2A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Mckinney Trust to Vishwanath Rao

$175,000; 727 Killarney Ct Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Pradip Patel to Baykt Saiakbaev

$166,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 423, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Dhimant Visaria to Sebouh Abraham Gueyikian

Streamwood

$381,000; 22 Brookstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Anurag & Sumita Trust to Diggaj Vora

$372,500; 408 Wellington Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Vince Ridolfo to Jerald Nelson

$351,000; 132 Sycamore Ave., Streamwood; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Michael Agrimonti to Patrick Crane

$285,000; 1144 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Jill Trapani to Shannon Marie Winchell

Wheeling

$387,500; 917 Weeping Willow Drive, Wheeling; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Semyon Kelrikh to Talgat Zhumagulov

$345,000; 65 Laurel Trail, Wheeling; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Filippo Citrano to Mao Y Xia

$230,000; 647 Dorset Court, Wheeling; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Marc J Chevalier to Eva Szymczak

$200,000; 373 Nancy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mustafa M Bajramovic to Gary Aver

$195,000; 475 Plum Creek Dr Unit 512, Wheeling; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Viktor Fedorko to Viktors Tretjakovs

$154,500; 358 Park Ave., Wheeling; Sold on May 8, 2023, by John Bobenko to Sylwia Duda

$125,000; 200 Deborah Ln Unit 10B, Wheeling; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Hyun Baecho to Jong Bok Cha

$115,000; 1325 Alpine Court, Wheeling; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Sam Galvan to Leticia Ramirez Rios

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.