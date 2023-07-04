Cook County property transfers for May 4-24, 2023
Arlington Heights
$750,000; 619 N Dryden Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Colleen Kucera to Lauren Cravens
$735,000; 731 S Roosevelt Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Todd M Witherow to Shannon Scalzo
$635,000; 1315 S Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Carmelo Scalzo to Joshua Adland
$630,000; 618 S Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Machalek & Sances Trust to Jon Sedey
$620,000; 303 W Tanglewood Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jeannie Ingram to Gina Bae
$550,000; 526 S Pine Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Eddie T Mannix to Michael Donovan
$450,000; 721 S Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Elmo Gonzalez to Jackson R Meier
$380,500; 1020 S Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Hilal Coban to Jerry M Larsen
$375,000; 219 N Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Rosemarie Wilton to Louis A Herrera
$309,000; 1607 W Portsmith Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Nancy Harris to Sebastian Sawiki
$280,000; 3274 N Carriageway Dr Unit 3274, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Aleksandr Kirzhner to Alisa Kharchenko
$260,000; 3451 N Carriageway Dr Unit 510, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Douglas S Fischer Trust to Nina Veksler
$255,000; 604 N Dryden Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Robert J Buccieri to Silviya Manasieva
$220,000; 1820 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 2C, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Jennifer L Cox to Anita Castro
$220,000; 1675 W Partridge Ln Unit 1, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Caseade Fundg Mortgage Trust H to Jalen Searcy
$210,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 405, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Stoyan Savov to Edward Thomas Miklasz
$206,000; 502 W Miner St Unit 1A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Shankar Lakshmanan to Bartholomew C Ruggiero
$175,000; 1025 S Fernandez Ave Unit 1B, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Rogers Trust to Kevin Gebert
$151,500; 2307 S Goebbert Rd Unit B210, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Radmila Vassileva to Gochkara LLC
$145,000; 2229 Nichols Rd Unit D, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Cesar E Martinez to Tiran Inc
$125,000; 810 E Shady Way Unit 105, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 9, 2023, by J & J Serro LLC to Mortgage Capital Group Holding
Barrington
$185,000; 600 W Russell St Unit 110, Barrington; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Laura Weber Rossman to Beverly A Oros
Bartlett
$394,000; 643 Hazel Nut Court, Bartlett; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Daniel Arturo Lozano to Brandon Krause
$325,000; 1993 Fountain Grass Cir Unit 1993, Bartlett; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Allison Marie Infelise to Martin J Rosenbaum
$322,000; 152 Fountain Grass Circle, Bartlett; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Rosa Nieves to Ezra Johnson
$279,000; 1677 Spaulding Road, Bartlett; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Monique T Vesper to Joy Hope Bryant
Buffalo Grove
$737,500; 2237 Apple Hill Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Frank F Song to Naaem Kittur
$340,000; 840 Weidner Rd Unit 303, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Tamela A Blackstone to Zbigniew Lucki
$340,000; 348 Raupp Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Marisol Roman to Jonas Quiambao
$300,000; 1544 Anderson Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Debora L Little to Ariunbold Munkherdene
$260,000; 201 Old Oak Ct W Unit W, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Taemoo Shim to Eugene E Sky
$165,000; 200 Lake Blvd Unit 412, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Sullo Trust to Maiia Tasoeva
$161,000; 10 Old Oak Dr Unit 100, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Vida Nikanjam to Timur Gappoev
$140,000; 10 Oak Creek Dr Unit 2016, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Isabel Kagan to Komiljon Rakhmatov
Deer Park
$740,000; 20667 N Wallingford Lane, Deer Park; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Rasmussen Trust to Gina N Mayer
Des Plaines
$540,000; 10008 Potter Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Lynn Heinbuch Dulck to Hiyas Raspa
$400,000; 2665 Pearle Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kazimerz Prokop to Daniel Rohde
$360,000; 326 S Cumberland Parkway, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Elston Trust to Rodrigo Nava
$330,000; 766 S 4th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Stenstrom Trust to Maggie A Portman
$290,000; 1378 Perry St Unit 507, Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Grzegorz Rolkowski to Jogin Jose
$272,000; 2297 Cedar St, Des Plaines; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Marilyn L Cady to Christian N Salgado
$265,000; 1846 N Shore Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ek Sr Trust to David John Nulud
$265,000; 1069 S Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kathleen M Larsen to Yesenia Valencia
$227,500; 711 S River Rd Unit 301, Des Plaines; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Patricia Mary Mcclement to Rio T Guillaume
$220,000; 905 Center St Unit 309, Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Mary Kathryn Bertane Trust to Michael Joseph Cronin
$180,000; 1424 Campbell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Laura C Schwarz to William A Johnson
$175,000; 9561 Dee Rd Unit 2D, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Ljm Rjm LLC to Joseph Anthony
$175,000; 9435 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1S, Des Plaines; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Judith C Garesche to Igor Makhnovets
$165,000; 9409 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3W, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michelle Cali to Stefan Boljanovic
$141,000; 8810 Briar Ct Unit 2D, Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Iordanka D Canjura to Ilya Troshin
$137,000; 1405 Ashland Ave Unit 2C, Des Plaines; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Susan Hamilton to Fredi Rodriguez
$125,000; 8820 N Western Ave Unit 1H, Des Plaines; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Helen Hyunchai Park to Sara Hyun Mi Paek
$120,000; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit B410, Des Plaines; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Shelest Trust to Zoran Zelenovic
Elk Grove Village
$465,000; 61 Avon Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Daniel Donato to Kenneth Sturzl
$426,000; 1307 Wasdale Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Bussert Trust to Zachary L Dunning
$385,000; 246 Fleetwood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Linda Mae Allego to Zamaan Nayeem Mohammed
$347,000; 514 Woodview Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael Bishoff to Marcos M Molina Quebrado
$325,000; 1076 Savoy Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sandra Moreci to Kevin Neuhengen
$324,000; 1167 Westminster Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Yuen Trust to Elena Tsuchiya
$310,000; 1882 Pebble Beach Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ashley Nicholas to Samat Nurkamil Uulu
$300,000; 1721 Vermont Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Maria Jose Green to Jixuan Liu
$220,000; 1109 Hawthorne Ln Unit 1109, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Peter M Reimann to Enki Younan
Hanover Park
$500,000; 2051 Maple Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Akz Development Corp to Atif Z Uddin
$469,500; 2011 Maple Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Akz Development Corp to Ainura Ishen
$380,000; 1261 Westchester Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Kian Goodarzi to Oyuntulkhuur Bureujiging
$300,000; 7512 Brookside Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Trinidad J Camacho to Obed I Garcia
$300,000; 1950 Park Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Luis M Murillo to Hilario Fernandez
$265,000; 6961 Hanover St, Hanover Park; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Abran Jimenez to Noe A Solis Alvarado
$255,000; 2150 Wildwood Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Bert E Chapman to Rohan Shah
$195,000; 1500 Merrimac Ln N, Hanover Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Dinesh A Chaudhari to Amy Beaudry
$176,000; 1300 Bamburg Ct Unit B, Hanover Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Param Patel to Amit S Patel
$115,000; 6236 Gold Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on May 23, 2023, by John A Gibbons to Grandview Capital LLC
Hoffman Estates
$720,000; 520 Hill Dr Unit 102, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Mujahid Razvi
$710,000; 1185 Meadow Ln Unit 309, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Razvi LLC
$537,500; 1690 Nicholson Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Sajeev Paul to Farhan Shahab
$440,000; 950 Basswood St, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Randy S Nelson to Jarek Kolanko
$435,000; 1226 Goldenrod Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Timurbek Alymbaev to Dashzeveg Sandagjov
$400,000; 865 Charleston Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Karine L Johnfroe to Jeff Ibsen
$395,000; 5876 Leeds Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Lorraine B Aslan to Michael R Mcginn Sr
$331,500; 4315 Huntington Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Frederick R Schalk to Przemyslaw Malochleb
$330,000; 1345 Devonshire Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Manuel J Vazquez to Siddharatha Arya
$325,000; 580 Amherst Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Ellis B Kawase
$315,000; 2202 Yale Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Vamsi Bahadur to Tahseen Hasan
$260,000; 729 Ascot Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Miko Jeytic to Daniel Reinholdt
$175,000; 1840 Huntington Blvd Unit 613, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Ema Investment Group LLC to Barbara Faye Key
Inverness
$498,000; 1363 Shire Circle, Inverness; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Gutierrez Trust to Dawn S Rogers
Lake Barrington
$662,500; 28192 Gray Barn Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 24, 2023, by Richard R Peters to Frances Connors
Mount Prospect
$725,000; 808 Kennicott Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Marcus Buddin to Joseph Lee
$532,000; 1902 E Kiowa Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Katherine S Zak to Christopher M Tatara
$530,000; 505 E Berkshire Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sandra M Pfaller to Mark A Locascio
$480,000; 415 S Douglas Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Schmitz Trust to Angela Song
$400,000; 201 E Berkshire Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Edin Begic to Katarzyna J Romanowska
$380,500; 1414 E Small Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Kiyoung Kwon
$380,000; 714 N Russel St, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Erik P Stolzer to Cory Christopher Wood
$380,000; 112 S Mount Prospect Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Paige M Denman to Sandra Koljovic
$338,000; 107 N Eastwood Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ann L Kaminski to Susan Tafini
$325,000; 620 N Russel St, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Krisztina Balasz to Judith D Balasz
$315,000; 10 S Wille St Unit 506, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Jacquelyn J Dick to Vincent J Trampus
$262,000; 1003 E Greenwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Ioan C Anton
$218,000; 1144 N Boxwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Bernarda Z Podsiadlo to Manyo Manev
$201,500; 250 W Parliament Pl Unit 308, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Nasir Trust to Alen Arapovic
$186,000; 215 N Westgate Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Mannella Trust to Kassidy R Cheng
$185,000; 1510 N River West Ct Unit 3B, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ravi K Parikh to Raffaele Sabino
$168,000; 1777 W Crystal Ln Unit 709, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Rose R Calovic to Renaldas Leipus
North Barrington
$750,000; 120 Honey Lake Road, North Barrington; Sold on May 23, 2023, by Jerome C Majewski to Brian Niminski
Palatine
$675,000; 1333 N Park Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Joseph Kuhnen to Justin Paxton
$615,000; 825 S Harvard Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michele M Jessup to Olena A Kontseva
$589,000; 644 W Longview Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Duval Trust to James Brault
$555,000; 436 W Daniels Road, Palatine; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Karen J Neetz to David M Busa
$475,500; 819 W Drew Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Venkateswarlu Yetrintala to Jonardhan Rao Boyapati
$438,000; 839 N Franklin Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Victor Turcan to Bekniyaz Akerkec
$417,500; 353 S Hale St, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Peter J Kim to Charles D Aussem
$402,000; 214 E Reseda Parkway, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Frey Trust to Frank P Hess
$350,000; 52 W Colfax St, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Cynthia Bennish to Adg Development LLC
$322,500; 782 W Misty Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kalpesh V Desai to Nancy Paulline Ellery
$315,000; 853 N Martin Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by John R Thomas Co to Elliott Ireland
$285,000; 303 Villa Circle Dr Unit 28, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jennifer Cohen to Solongo Manlaibaatar
$265,000; 158 S Stonington Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Barbara Ann Moller to Deborah A Baker
$256,500; 1325 E Evergreen Dr Unit 6, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kayla M Smogolski to Kateryna Kuzmina
$245,000; 55 S Hale St Unit 205, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ellen Barry to Yesenia Villarreal
$220,000; 345 N Schubert St, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by John P Goldenne to Paul David Schmidt
$205,000; 1021 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 LLC to Kristina L Trevail
$198,000; 111 S Baybrook Dr Unit 304, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Vencill Trust to Anja Rey Jacobsen
$174,500; 906 E Kings Row Unit 4, Palatine; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Monica Kielawa to Oleh Holovatiuk
$170,000; 425 W Shady Lane Road, Palatine; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Devol Trust to Kathryn Beach
$157,500; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 1117, Palatine; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sheila A Teague to Imran Hashim
Prospect Heights
$605,000; 606 N Maple St, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Zentner Trust to Stephen Omolecki
$439,000; 203 Elm St, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michael J Mammoser to Nemanja Radakovic
Rolling Meadows
$585,000; 4531 Tall Oaks Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Carolyn Liu to Lorand Stranyiczki
$520,000; 2507 Pebblebrook Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Aswini Das to Anilkumar Chandaluru
$500,000; 3430 Richnee Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Timothy J Legler to James A Forero
$435,000; 2804 Oriole Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Marco Portalatin to Mario Garcia
$320,000; 2309 Hawk Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Nabil Ali to Vicente Dinglasan Soriano
$295,000; 3405 Central Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Glover Trust to Moyos Paint & Renovate Inc
$280,000; 2601 George St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Daniele Novak to Ashley N Kari
$265,000; 2404 School Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jan Trybulski
$223,000; 2630 Northampton Dr Unit A1, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Eric D Daniels to Volodymyr Poshpur
$140,000; 2502 Algonquin Rd Unit 6, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Sheritta May to Ryan J Siemsen
Roselle
$420,000; 302 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to David W Krueger
$260,000; 246 Birmingham Court, Roselle; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jerry E Sanders to Gianna M Latrofa
$129,000; 77 Central Ave Unit 202, Roselle; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Linda Meija to Agnieszka Habowska
Schaumburg
$534,500; 2211 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 4, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Bissmun Kaur Gill
$510,000; 2236 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Georgi Metodiev Ivanov
$500,000; 437 Lexington Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Jason A Linde to Viswanathan Srinivasan
$452,000; 1023 Angela Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jerzy Dunajewski to Ronakkumar Mukeshbhai Gaiera
$444,000; 2150 Primrose Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kimberly Mason to Northern Illinois Annual Confe
$415,000; 18 W Monterey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Laura M Garrett to Christopher Selgrad
$405,000; 1928 Wayland Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Steven Kirer to Gary Lee Wicklund
$401,000; 1166 Ardmore Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Omer Sulejman to Robert Garrett
$400,000; 430 Redwood Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Chloe L Waters to Renee Post
$395,000; 1060 Oakwood Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by John J Urso to Christopher David Berger
$362,500; 856 Dighton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Dagmara Smolen to Jung Rong Chiu
$346,000; 2781 Green Bridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kelly A Lange to Urjindorj Batjargal
$342,000; 1473 Whitman Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Lars Michael Henriksen to Homestead Usa LLC
$320,000; 2321 Sedgfield Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kim Trust to David Haynes
$314,000; 411 E Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Barg Trust to Demetrios Varnasidis
$299,000; 192 Holmes Way, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Kyung Rip Joo Trust to Kubat Moldoshev
$297,000; 10 Stone Bridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Westport Homes to Sundar Kannabiran
$295,000; 104 Wiltshire Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Mark A Krystinak to Ivaylo Krastev
$294,000; 102 Stirling Ln Unit Z2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Cynthia M Conroy to Darrin Eaton
$280,000; 28 Ashburn Ct Unit Z2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Samantha Kohnke to Ainur Sulaimanova
$280,000; 1756 Nature Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Kristin N Jones to Christopher Gilmore
$265,000; 1255 Rosewood Ct Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Paul Kaspari to Michael Strok
$250,000; 101 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 6A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Antoniy Yanev to Mwh LLC
$240,000; 6 Stone Bridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Westport Homes to Ravi S Kumar
$215,000; 951 Manchester Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Karen A Lazzara to Matthew Kurz
$215,000; 908 Casey Ct Unit 3, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Farnaz Savodge to Yoon Jin Lee
$211,500; 1033 Glouchester Hbr Unit 3602, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by David Nicioli to A&b Housing LLC
$210,000; 210 Nantucket Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Mary Acosta to Gabriel Moreno
$205,000; 200 Nauset Ln Unit 1323, Schaumburg; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Joel T Rothschild to Marcin Pilas
$201,500; 810 Dighton Ln Unit 17F, Schaumburg; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Julie Lunda to Rachel S Yi
$200,000; 707 Waterford Rd S Unit 2A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Mckinney Trust to Vishwanath Rao
$175,000; 727 Killarney Ct Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Pradip Patel to Baykt Saiakbaev
$166,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 423, Schaumburg; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Dhimant Visaria to Sebouh Abraham Gueyikian
Streamwood
$381,000; 22 Brookstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Anurag & Sumita Trust to Diggaj Vora
$372,500; 408 Wellington Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Vince Ridolfo to Jerald Nelson
$351,000; 132 Sycamore Ave., Streamwood; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Michael Agrimonti to Patrick Crane
$285,000; 1144 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Jill Trapani to Shannon Marie Winchell
Wheeling
$387,500; 917 Weeping Willow Drive, Wheeling; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Semyon Kelrikh to Talgat Zhumagulov
$345,000; 65 Laurel Trail, Wheeling; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Filippo Citrano to Mao Y Xia
$230,000; 647 Dorset Court, Wheeling; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Marc J Chevalier to Eva Szymczak
$200,000; 373 Nancy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mustafa M Bajramovic to Gary Aver
$195,000; 475 Plum Creek Dr Unit 512, Wheeling; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Viktor Fedorko to Viktors Tretjakovs
$154,500; 358 Park Ave., Wheeling; Sold on May 8, 2023, by John Bobenko to Sylwia Duda
$125,000; 200 Deborah Ln Unit 10B, Wheeling; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Hyun Baecho to Jong Bok Cha
$115,000; 1325 Alpine Court, Wheeling; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Sam Galvan to Leticia Ramirez Rios
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.