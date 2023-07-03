Waukegan man identified as victim of deadly Wadsworth shooting
Updated 7/3/2023 3:45 PM
Authorities on Monday released the name of the 19-year-old Waukegan man who died early Saturday morning after being shot multiple times at a house in Wadsworth.
Sotero Sanchez Jr. died from the gunshot wounds, the Lake County coroner's office said.
The shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument at a party, authorities said.
Investigators have asked for the public's help in identifying the person who shot Sanchez. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000 or contact Lake County Crime Stoppers via lakecountycrimestoppers.org.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.