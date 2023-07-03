Waukegan man identified as victim of deadly Wadsworth shooting

Authorities on Monday released the name of the 19-year-old Waukegan man who died early Saturday morning after being shot multiple times at a house in Wadsworth.

Sotero Sanchez Jr. died from the gunshot wounds, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument at a party, authorities said.

Investigators have asked for the public's help in identifying the person who shot Sanchez. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000 or contact Lake County Crime Stoppers via lakecountycrimestoppers.org.