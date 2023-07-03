South Elgin man with six DUI convictions charged again

A South Elgin man with six drunken driving convictions faces four new counts of felony aggravated DUI.

Steven B. Friedle, 62, of the 100 block of North South Elgin Boulevard, also was charged June 17 with misdemeanor driving under the influence and was cited for driving too fast for conditions, driving an uninsured vehicle and improper lane use, court records show.

State records show that Friedle was convicted of DUI on July 26, 1978; Feb. 1, 1979; May 3, 1981; March 10, 1985; Oct. 25, 1985; and Dec. 3, 1989.

Geneva officers were called to the 0-99 block of East Fabyan Parkway at 8:40 p.m. June 17 in response to a crash with possible injuries. A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Friedle was on top of the median on the Fabyan Parkway bridge over the Fox River, according to the report.

Before stopping on the median, Friedle first crashed into the eastbound traffic guardrail on the south side of East Fabyan Parkway, the report states.

Reports state an empty bottle of Jägermeister and the top of a Michelob Ultra bottle were found in the pickup.

Friedle was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have any drugs or alcohol as a condition of his release. He is scheduled to appear in court July 20.

The most serious charges Friedle faces are punishable by four to seven years in prison if he is convicted.

Friedle attorney Brick Van Der Snick said he is awaiting toxicology results from a blood draw on his client.

"He's driving home, he is going across the bridge on Fabyan -- that has construction -- and at Route 25, he tapped a guard rail, and the air bags were engaged," Van Der Snick said.