Pedestrian killed when struck by Metra train at Prairie View station in Buffalo Grove

A 26-year-old man was killed Monday morning when struck by a Metra train at the Prairie View station in Buffalo Grove, authorities said.

According to village officials, Buffalo Grove police and firefighters were called to the station at 2701 Main St. at about 7:40 a.m. on a report of a person struck by a train. Fire department personnel arrived and found the man dead at the scene, officials said.

Metra police were contacted and are investigating.

Trains along the North Central line the station serves have resumed service at reduced speed, officials said.