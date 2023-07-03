Lots on tap at Chicago's Midway Airport for hungry, thirsty travelers

As passenger numbers grow at Midway International Airport, Chicago is welcoming new eateries including two Garrett Popcorn Shops. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

Pints, popcorn and pizza are among the offerings of 14 new businesses coming to Midway International Airport, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced recently.

In all, six more shops plus eight eateries and bars will land at the airport later this summer and fall, officials said.

The concessions growth spurt comes as Midway regains ground lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport accommodated an average of 1.6 million passengers a month between January and April 2023, surpassing 2019 tallies.

"With passenger volumes at Midway surging above pre-pandemic levels, it's more important than ever to enhance the airport's passenger experience through these concessions improvements," CDA Commissioners Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

Venues opening in the next few months include: America's Dog and Burger, Beecher's Handmade Cheese, Connie's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, M Burger, Reilly's Daughter, White Sox Bar and Grill, and a second Garrett Popcorn Shops near Gate B14.

New retailers opening soon comprise: Atrium gifts, Evolve, Hudson, MAC/Jo Malone cosmetics, Southside News and Tumi luggage.

The improvements are part of the Midway Modernization Program, which Rhee called "the most significant investment in our Southwest Side airport in more than two decades."

The centerpiece of the modernization is the new security pavilion bridge built over South Cicero Avenue that doubles the size for U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

The CDA has also improved the parking structure and upgraded concession areas.