Celebration planned for Naper Commons Park opening

The Naperville Park District will celebrate the opening of Naper Commons Park on July 11.

The new park at 2323 Weatherbee Lane will serve the Naper Commons subdivision in northeast Naperville.

The opening celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments and an opportunity for children to explore the playground. The park also features a basketball court, shelter and amphitheater.

In case of inclement weather, the celebration will be rescheduled for the same time on July 12. For updates, visit napervilleparks.org/cancellations.