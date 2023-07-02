St. Charles District 303 OKs new contracts with bus drivers, support staff

St. Charles Unit School District 303 has approved a new, four-year contract with its bus drivers, as well as a three-year deal with the union representing support staff. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network, 2002

The St. Charles Unit School District 303 board approved new contracts with the St. Charles Transportation and Maintenance Association and the St. Charles Educational Support Professionals unions during a special meeting last week.

According to the district, the contracts go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. Both were ratified by the respective unions last week.

Under the four-year Transportation and Maintenance contract, bus drivers are now guaranteed six work hours per day, making them eligible for health benefits.

"We are pleased to offer this incentive to help attract and retain quality drivers," school board President Heidi Fairgrieve said in a news release. "Amid a national bus driver shortage, it was important during the negotiations process that we identify ways to increase the number of drivers in our district. With more drivers, we will strengthen service to students and families through route efficiency and transportation flexibility."

The district and union agreed to increase compensation each year of the contract, starting with $2 per hour in year 1, followed by increases of $1.50, $1.25 and $1 in each subsequent year of the contract. Additionally, the contract adds a longevity payment benefit for employees, according to the district.

The three-year Educational Support Professionals contract also includes annual pay increases.

In year one of the contract, increases would total 4.75%, followed by 3.75% in year two and 3.25% in year three. Additionally, off-schedule employees will receive the same increase each year plus an additional 1%, according to the district.

"I'd like to thank the members of our negotiations committees for their time and efforts in finalizing these contracts," said Marci Conlin, assistant superintendent for human resources and administrative services. "With the approval of our teachers union contract in May, we are pleased to have new agreements and stronger support systems in place for employees in all three of our unions for years to come."

The contracts are available on the district's Human Resources website, district.d303.org/departments/human-resources.