Lombard releases annual water quality report

Lombard's drinking water supply has met all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state drinking water health standards, a newly released report shows.

The village's annual water quality report covers water samples tested in 2022. Lake Michigan is the primary source of drinking water for Lombard.

Residents can view the 10-page report at villageoflombard.org/waterqualityreport.

Those without internet access or who prefer a printed copy can request one by contacting the Lombard Public Works Department at (630) 620-5740 or by emailing publicworks@villageoflombard.org.