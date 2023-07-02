Little City receives $433,911 grant for elder care home in Hoffman Estates
Updated 7/2/2023 5:00 PM
Palatine-based Little City has received a $433,911 grant to acquire and renovate a Hoffman Estates home for aging residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities, offering them the vital support they need.
The new Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) home located on Bordeaux Drive will be renovated to meet the needs of the growing aging population at Little City, giving those residents safety and comfort features such as wider hallways, handrails, walk-in showers and other features allowing them to stay in home settings
longer.
The grant was made possible by the advocacy of local elected officials and presented to Little City leaders Friday by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
